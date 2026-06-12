Differ Power will introduce its D1 Series at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, positioning the residential heat pump as a power management hub rather than only a heating and cooling appliance. The D1 Series is described as the world's first 9-in-1 integrated solar-storage air-to-water heat pump system, combining space heating, cooling, domestic hot water, PV inversion, battery management, PCS, backup power, home energy management, and gateway control into one platform. It uses the low-GWP refrigerant R290 and is designed for European residential heating, cooling, and domestic hot water, including ...

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