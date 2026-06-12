THE MATCH WE'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR: Heinz and Heineken finally make it official

After more than 150 years of appearing side by side, Heinz and Heineken launch their first official collaboration; a mildly revolutionary Heinz x Heineken six-pack, which includes five Heineken beers and one bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup

launch their first official collaboration; a mildly revolutionary Heinz x Heineken six-pack, which includes five Heineken beers and one bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup A partnership that might feel unexpected, but is actually incredibly obvious

And, as all good brand collaborations do, has even ventured into the world of fashion with a limited edition Heinz x Heineken jersey so consumers can wear this pairing with pride

Fans of both brands can be in for the chance to win the exclusive six-pack and the jersey via the Heinz Instagram

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, HEINZ and Heineken have played a role in bringing people together… around tables, in front of screens, at events, and beyond. Now the two iconic brands have officially come together to celebrate a connection of their own - giving everyone the match we've all been waiting for.

An iconic limited edition six pack featuring five Heineken beers and one bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. This is an official collaboration between two brands whose connection has been sitting in plain sight for 150 years.

Whilst brand collaborations are nothing new, this one was set side by side in the name itself… a detail that's hard to ignore once you've seen it, and one that makes this feel less like a new idea, and more like something that was always bound to happen. An unexpected but obvious partnership.

Because whilst the world often leans into rivalries… especially at times like this… some pairings never really play that game. In fact, sometimes they are even better together.

Karen Owen, Chief Growth Officer at HEINZ Europe and Pacific, said, "For 150 years, HEINZ and Heineken have been part of the moments that bring people together. This summer, we're making it official. From the irrational love that inspires our fans to go 'all in' to our shared commitment to quality, this partnership may be our most rational one yet."

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Brand Heineken, added, "Heineken has always been about sparking fresh connections. This collaboration is a reminder that even the most unlikely pairings can feel completely natural when they're part of shared moments - it's the match we've all been waiting for… as unexpected as it might be."

With collaborations becoming more and more exclusive, these two beloved brands have created something that everyone can get their hands on. Consumers can create their own Heinz x Heineken DIY six-pack, offering a simple, official take on a pairing that's been around for years.



And if you want to get your hands on the six-pack and an exclusive Heinz x Heineken jersey, stay tuned to the Heinz Instagram for the upcoming giveaway.

Notes to editors

For further information, contact heineken@wearetheromans.com

About Heineken

HEINEKEN is the World's Pioneering Beer Company. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and nonalcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through Brew a Better World, sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

Kraft Heinz (Nasdaq: KHC) is one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, with approximately $25 billion in net sales in 2025 and a portfolio of iconic brands enjoyed by consumers in more than 40 countries. By investing in our capabilities and brands, including Heinz, Kraft, Philadelphia, Primal Kitchen, and Lunchables, we are unlocking the full power of our portfolio. We deliver high-quality, great-tasting, and affordable food for the consumers of today, while shaping the future of food. Learn more at www.kraftheinzcompany.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d1620c-0979-4f41-9667-50aec0e689a0