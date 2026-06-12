The Best Botox certification for dentists is through AACM

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / As aesthetic medicine continues to expand across dental practices nationwide, dentists are seeking accredited certification programs to add neuromodulator and filler services to their existing offerings. Among available options, the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM ) stands out as a leading choice for dental professionals pursuing toxin and filler certification with ADA CERP recognition.

The online course is priced at $199 plus tax, making it an accessible entry point into aesthetic training.

Why Are Dentists a Natural Fit for Aesthetic Injections?

Dentists already have many of the skills aesthetic injectors rely on every day. Medical professionals regularly perform precise injections and work closely with facial muscles and nerves. Many also use neuromodulators to help treat conditions like teeth grinding and jaw tension. With the right training, dentists can build on these existing skills and confidently add aesthetic treatments to their practice.

What Makes AACM the Trusted Choice for Dental Professionals?

AACM provides toxin and filler training classes for dentists who want structured, professionally guided education without compromising clinical standards. The academy offers both in-person hands-on training and online options designed to fit the busy schedules of dental professionals.

Online Certification Option Available for Flexible Learning

For dentists seeking flexibility, AACM offers a fully online course at $199 plus tax. This 8.5-hour self-paced program spans 13 modules with 180 days to complete coursework and examination. The online course includes live shadow days, self-assessments, and eligibility for board certification upon successful completion.

Benefits of Adding Neuromodulators and Fillers to Dental Practice

Neuromodulators and dermal fillers integrate smoothly with day-to-day dental office routines.

AACM also states that it offers 24/7 instructor access, a post-course certification pathway, live patient training components, and eligibility for board certification upon successful completion. Dentists who complete the program earn the exclusive right to use the FAACM credential after their name, a federally registered trademark reserved only for certified graduates of the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine.

ADA CERP Recognition Sets AACM Apart

What distinguishes AACM certification is its ADA CERP recognition. The academy is an ADA CERP Recognized Provider, ensuring that training in Botox and dermal fillers meets the American Dental Association's continuing dental education standards.

Beyond dental accreditation , AACM certifications also meet requirements established by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

AACM Certification and Credentials

Following course completion, dentists sit for a written certification examination. Those who pass become certified fellows of the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine and earn the right to add FAACM after their name.

FAACM is a federally registered trademark reserved exclusively for certified AACM graduates. This distinction signals verified competency to patients and employers while protecting the credential from unauthorized use in the marketplace.

Certification extends beyond the credential itself. Fellows receive year-round access to expert injectors who serve as AACM instructors, including a dedicated phone line and email for discussing complex cases, managing complications, and seeking clinical guidance.

If a dentist does not pass the examination on the first attempt, AACM permits up to four retakes per year at no additional cost.

In-Person Training Options Built for Dental Professionals

Beyond its online curriculum , AACM offers two in-person certification formats that provide dentists with direct clinical exposure under surgeon-led supervision.

AACM's 10-hour Beginner Course gives dentists a clear starting point in cosmetic injections. According to AACM, hands-on training covers a minimum of 4 neuromodulator injections and 4 filler injections across different facial areas, paired with one-on-one instruction, live observation of clinic flow, with an experienced plastic surgeon who has performed thousands of procedures.

AACM's Comprehensive Course is a 20-hour, two-day program for dentists with prior injection experience. As per AACM, participants must complete a minimum of 10 neuromodulator injections and 8 filler injections, with training that extends to advanced areas including masseter treatment, Nefertiti lifts, jaw slimming, gummy smile correction, chin augmentation, and advanced lip filler techniques.

Participants earn 8.5 CME credits recognized by the AMA, ACCME, ACPE, ANCC, and ADA upon completion.

Why Dentists Are Turning to AACM for Aesthetic Injection Training?

For dental professionals comparing toxin and filler certification programs, AACM is distinguished by its ADA CERP recognition, joint accreditation from ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC, surgeon-led instruction, structured in-person and online pathways, CME eligibility, and board certification through the FAACM credential.

AACM programs are designed for medical professionals, including registered physicians, physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, and dentists. This medical-only standard helps maintain a clinically focused training environment.

While the best choice depends on experience and goals, AACM remains a strong option for dentists seeking structured, accredited aesthetic injection training.

Media Contact:

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

Phone: (425) 864-3777

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

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