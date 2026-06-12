Interim Legal AG, a leading Alternative Legal Services Provider within the Swiss market, today announced that it has been ranked by Chambers and Partners in its NewLaw 2026 Guide, becoming the first Swiss flexible legal staffing provider to be included in the guide, and marking the firm's first appearance in the publication.

Interim Legal AG has received rankings in two categories: Europe-wide Alternative Legal Service Providers (Band 2) and Global-wide Flexible Legal Staffing (Band 3). The rankings are the result of rigorous independent research by Chambers and Partners, including in-depth, confidential interviews with clients and market participants across the legal industry.

Since its founding in Zürich in 2020, Interim Legal AG has built its reputation by enabling in-house legal and compliance departments to adopt more flexible and efficient operating models, connecting them with a curated network of experienced legal professionals on demand. Being recognised at this level in the firm's first year of eligibility reflects the quality and consistency of service delivered to clients and consultants alike.

Sebastian Fanai-Danesh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Interim Legal AG, commented: "We're proud to be recognised in both the flexible legal staffing category and as a leading alternative legal services provider in Europe. This recognition belongs to our team, who have worked tirelessly to build and grow the company; our consultants, who deliver exceptional work for our clients; and the clients themselves, who trusted us with their work."

The recognition comes as alternative legal services providers continue to gain traction within Switzerland and across Europe. Globally, the ALSP industry is valued at $28.5 billion, with Swiss in-house legal departments increasingly turning to ALSPs and flexible resourcing as a strategic lever for transformation.

About Interim Legal

Via its network of over 4,500+ lawyers and compliance specialists, Interim Legal AG enables legal departments and legal service providers to transform by adopting a more flexible and efficient legal support model. The company was founded in 2020 by Sebastian Fanai-Danesh and Marc Widmer and is based in Zurich, Switzerland. For more information, go to www.interimlegal.ch or LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Sebastian Woller

swoller@interimlegal.ch