SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Special Meeting and The Record Date

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Special Meeting") will convene on Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (i.e., Friday, August 28, 2026, in Hong Kong). The record date for the determination of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who are entitled to receive the notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof, will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Vancouver and Hong Kong (the "Record Date"). Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date will be entitled to attend the Special Meeting and cast votes if his or her shares carry voting rights.

In order to be valid, a form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited with TSX Trust Company or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, as soon as possible and in any event received by no later than 6:00p.m. (Vancouver time) on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 (which is 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, Hong Kong time), or 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and public holidays in Hong Kong, China) before the Special Meeting or any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

A notice of the Special Meeting which contains, amongst other things, the time, venue and the detailed agenda of the Special Meeting, along with a management circular concerning certain matters to be considered at the Special Meeting, will be dispatched to Shareholders in due course and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

By order of the Board

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

Yingbin Ian He

Lead Director

Hong Kong: June 12, 2026

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ruibin Xu, Ms.Chonglin Zhu and Mr. Chen Shen; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr.Yingbin Ian He, Ms. Jin Lan Quan and Mr. Fan Keung Vic Choi; and the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Gao and Mr. Zaixiang Wen.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/southgobi-announces-date-of-special-meeting-and-the-record-date-1176470