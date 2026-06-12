A research team from India's Aarupadai Veedu Institute of Technology has simulated the performance of cooling panels that combine PV power generation, thermoelectric (TE) cooling, and latent heat storage. The system uses waste cooking oil as a bio-based phase change material (PCM). Cooling panels for homes are building-integrated systems that absorb and remove heat from indoor spaces, helping lower temperatures and reduce air conditioning demand. They can use technologies such as circulating water, thermoelectric devices, or phase change materials to store and release thermal energy. When combined ...

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