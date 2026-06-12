A sharp contrast between persistent heat and a mid-month cold outbreak defined Europe's weather in May, shaping solar conditions across the continent, according toanalysis using the Solcast API. A blocking high over Central and Western Europe brought clear skies, elevated irradiance and unusually high temperatures across much of thecontinent later in the month. In contrast, Arctic air pushed south in the middle of the month, bringing cloud and thunderstorms that cut into what was otherwise a strong month for solar resource. While much of Europe finished sunnier than normal, areas beyond the blocking ...

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