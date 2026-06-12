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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2026 12:46 Uhr
167 Leser
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Information Office of Jinan Municipal People's Government: "Opportunity China: Jinan, City of Springs" Promotion Event Held in Madrid

MADRID, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 9, the "Opportunity China: Jinan, City of Springs" urban promotion event was held in Madrid, Spain. Centered on the theme of "springs," the event showcased Jinan's unique spring water culture, rich historical heritage, and urban vitality, building a new platform for cultural exchange and practical cooperation between China and Spain.

Known as the "City of Springs," Jinan boasts a history of more than 4,200 years. Madrid's development is also deeply connected to water, making springs a natural bond linking the two cities.

Ma Baoling, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Jinan Municipal Committee, noted that the event serves as a vivid practice of building a bridge for China-Spain exchanges and cooperation. He expressed hope that it would inject new energy into bilateral friendship and invited more Spanish friends to visit and invest in Jinan.

Qu Xun, minister at the Chinese Embassy in Spain, said that Madrid and Jinan are both open and inclusive cities with highly complementary strengths and broad prospects for cooperation. The promotion will become a new starting point for in-depth exchanges between the business and cultural communities of both sides, he said.

Borja Fanjul, president of Madrid's City Council, said that Spain-China relations have continued to deepen in recent years, with growing people-to-people and tourism exchanges. He noted that the two cities share many similarities in historical heritage, urban development, and openness, and reaffirmed Madrid's commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various fields.

Marta Montoro, executive president of the Spain-based Foro de Conocimiento China, remarked that Jinan is known for its springs, while Madrid is also built on abundant groundwater resources - a strong similarity. She added that the event offers an important platform to enhance mutual understanding and explore cooperation opportunities.

At the event, a promotional video highlighting Jinan's culture, history, and development was screened, and five Spanish representatives from various sectors were appointed as "Spring City ambassadors." The promotion event was hosted by the Information Office of the Jinan Municipal People's Government and attended by over 100 guests from political, business, cultural, and media circles in both countries.

Source: Information Office of the Jinan Municipal People's Government

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c654f673-b451-46b4-849e-d19c1ef26b2b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c58ef994-0dcd-4d53-8cb2-170e54a7e035



Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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