United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.: UZ and KU Leuven: NeuroEXPLORER PET makes detection of early phases of diseases possible

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About KU Leuven

KU Leuven is Europe's most innovative university (Reuters) and ranks 43rd in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. As Belgium's largest university, KU Leuven welcomes 65,000 students from over 140 countries. The University's more than 8,000 researchers are active in a comprehensive range of disciplines. KU Leuven is a founding member of the League of European Research Universities (LERU) and has a strong European and international orientation. University Hospitals Leuven, its network of research hospitals, provides high-quality healthcare and develops new therapeutic and diagnostic insights with an emphasis on translational research.

Read more: www.kuleuven.be/english/kuleuven/

About UZ Leuven

As Belgium's largest university hospital, UZ Leuven wants to push boundaries by combining specialised care and innovative treatment with humane attention and respect for every patient. Every day, almost 10.000 passionate employees provide the best customised care possible. At UZ Leuven, future care providers and employees are guaranteed high-quality training, with a view to life-long learning and innovation. As a pioneer in clinical research, the hospital also contributes to future patient care.

Read more: https://www.uzleuven.be/en/about-us

About United Imaging Healthcare

United Imaging Healthcare is a global innovator in advanced medical imaging technologies and intelligent healthcare solutions, with native AI embedded across their portfolio to deliver real clinical impact at scale. The company develops advanced imaging, radiotherapy and digital technologies designed to support clinical decision making and expand access to high quality care worldwide. This includes state-of-the-art solutions for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Molecular Imaging (PET/CT and PET/MR), Digital Radiography (including mammography and mobile C-arm solutions), as well as advanced medical imaging software. To learn more, visit United-Imaging: United Medical Imaging Healthcare Innovator or follow United Imaging Healthcare Europe on LinkedIn.

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