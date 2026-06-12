Automotive LiDAR Market worth $11.26 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Automotive LiDAR Market is projected to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2026 to USD 11.26 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 31.0%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 230 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive LiDAR Market"

Automotive LiDAR Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 1.70 billion

USD 1.70 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 11.26 billion

USD 11.26 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 31.0%

Automotive LiDAR Market Trends & Insights:

The BEV segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

The 3D LiDAR segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

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The automotive LiDAR market is evolving as OEMs move from early autonomous driving pilots toward commercially scalable intelligent driving platforms. LiDAR continues to maintain a strong position in applications that require higher perception accuracy and environmental awareness. Advances in imaging radar and AI-driven perception are increasing competition, particularly in cost-sensitive vehicle programs, pushing LiDAR suppliers to improve cost efficiency, reduce sensor size, and strengthen integration capabilities. This is accelerating the shift of LiDAR deployment toward premium vehicles and higher autonomy applications, where stronger perception accuracy and environmental awareness create greater value and justify higher system cost. Adoption is increasingly concentrated in premium vehicles, intelligent EV platforms, and next-generation driving systems. OEMs such as BYD Co., Ltd. (China), Geely Auto (China), NIO Inc. (China), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), and BMW (Germany) continue expanding LiDAR deployment across production vehicle portfolios, while mobility companies, including Waymo LLC (US), continue using LiDAR for advanced vehicle perception. Vehicle programs such as Mercedes-Benz S Class with DRIVE PILOT and AITO M9 with LiDAR-enabled intelligent driving to reflect continued commercialization.

The BEV segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

BEVs are expected to account for the largest share of the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period due to higher adoption of intelligent driving technologies and stronger compatibility with software-defined vehicle architectures. These vehicles are increasingly designed with centralized computing and electronic architectures that make LiDAR integration easier and more scalable. They also offer greater flexibility for sensor placement through cleaner vehicle designs and dedicated EV packaging, enabling seamless integration of LiDAR into the roof, headlamps, bumper, and windshield areas. Additionally, high-voltage battery architectures support LiDAR power requirements with limited impact on vehicle performance, making advanced sensing more practical for production deployment. Vehicle models such as NIO ET7, XPENG G9, Zeekr 001 FR, AITO M9, and Volvo EX90 reflect this trend and continue expanding LiDAR deployment across electric vehicle portfolios. For instance, in September 2025, Hesai Group (China) introduced the ETX automotive-grade ultra-long range LiDAR at IAA Mobility 2025 with behind-the-windshield integration capability designed for next-generation electric vehicle platforms and Level 3 driving applications. Supported by increasing intelligent feature penetration and continued growth of software-enabled EV platforms, BEVs are expected to remain the largest revenue-generating segment in the automotive LiDAR market.

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The 3D LiDAR segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The 3D LiDAR segment is expected to lead the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period due to its ability to generate detailed spatial point cloud data required for advanced perception and intelligent driving functions. Compared with 2D LiDAR, 3D systems provide stronger object classification, depth measurement, free space detection, and environmental reconstruction, making them more suitable for production vehicles with advanced driving capabilities. Most automotive LiDAR programs are built on 3D sensing architectures as OEMs increasingly require higher perception quality for highway driving, urban navigation, and complex traffic environments. Leading products, including AT Series from Hesai Group (China), M Series from RoboSense (China), and Scala series from Valeo (France), are based on 3D LiDAR platforms. In April 2026, Hesai Group (China) introduced its 3D full color ETX LiDAR platform, combining spatial sensing and color recognition capability to improve object identification and environmental perception for intelligent driving systems. Commercial deployment is also expanding across production vehicle programs, with RoboSense reporting deployment across more than 45 vehicle models from eight global OEM groups, including BYD (China), Geely (China), and SAIC Motor (China), reflecting growing industry preference for high-resolution 3D perception. Supported by increasing demand for richer vehicle perception and stronger sensing accuracy, 3D LiDAR is expected to remain the dominant image architecture in the automotive LiDAR market.

North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period due to increasing commercialization of intelligent driving systems, concentration of leading vehicle technology companies, and growing integration of LiDAR into production vehicle programs. The region benefits from a strong ecosystem of OEMs, compute platform providers, and LiDAR developers that are accelerating the deployment of advanced perception architectures. North America also remains a key center for advanced vehicle sensing development, supported by strong collaboration between OEMs, compute platform providers, and LiDAR companies to commercialize higher levels of driving automation. The region is witnessing increasing integration of perception hardware and centralized vehicle computing into premium vehicle programs, creating stronger demand for automotive LiDAR deployment. Companies such as Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (Israel), NVIDIA Corporation (US), and General Motors (US) continue expanding intelligent driving initiatives and vehicle sensing capabilities in the region. For instance, in January 2026, General Motors (US) announced plans to deploy hands-free driving capability across nearly 720,000 additional vehicles annually, increasing the need for advanced sensing technologies, including automotive LiDAR, in future vehicle platforms.

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Top Companies in Automotive LiDAR Market:

The Top Companies in Automotive LiDAR Market are Hesai Group (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), RoboSense (China), Seyond (US), and Valeo (France).

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