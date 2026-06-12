With appropriate backup power and demand side flexibility measures in place, it is both technically and economically possible for data centers to use intermittent renewables sources like wind and solar to provide continuous baseload power, according to a study by LUT University, Finland, exploring this possibility. The study concluded that, because data centers have limited ability to adapt to fluctuations in solar generation, they must therefore have access to at least seven times their baseload operating requirements. However, such an oversized supply of solar, or wind, to ensure continuous ...

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