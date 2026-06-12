Spain The Port of Valencia is currently installing vertical solar panels on its breakwaters under the umbrella of the European project Renewport - Harnessing RENEWable energy potential for clean energy transition of MED PORTs, which aims to support the clean energy transition of Mediterranean ports. The contract for the project was awarded to Pavener Servicios Energéticos S.L. for €169,314.55 (around $195,000), with installation expected to be completed and operational by September 2026. The work includes the installation of the solar panels and the placement of the project's official signage. ...

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