I believe that all industries benefit from diverse teams of skilled contributors, but this is especially true in solar and storage. The industry is global, it is moving fast, and teams need agility to identify and act on opportunities. A uniform group can easily reinforce shared assumptions and continue operating in old patterns, even while the electricity system itself is rapidly changing. Technology, markets, and policy are evolving rapidly while global electricity consumption continues to grow at an extraordinary pace. This is an industry where diverse teams are particularly well-suited to ...

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