Antaisolar has unveiled an upgraded version of its TAI-Universal 2P multi-drive solar tracker at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai last week. The system features reinforced main structures and joint points, supporting spans of up to 80 meters and wind resistance of up to 60 m/s. Antaisolar said the longer span and higher structural strength are intended to reduce pile counts and lower project levelized cost of energy (LCOE). The design targets large ground-mounted solar plants, including projects in desert and other arid regions, where foundation requirements, wind performance and installation efficiency ...

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