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WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
12.06.26 | 13:43
23,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASIEN
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
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LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
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23,20023,40015:04
PR Newswire
12.06.2026 13:36 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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LG Electronics Launches DUALCOOL AI in the GCC, Redefining Home Comfort with Smart Technology and Cleaner Air

Introducing a new era of personalized comfort, the LG DUALCOOL AI features unique Dual Vane technology for customized airflow and intelligent energy management.

NEWS SUMMARY

  • LG announces the launch of its new DUALCOOL AI air conditioner in the UAE, Oman, and Caucasus region, introducing a new level of intelligent home cooling.
  • The DUALCOOL AI features innovative 'REAL DUAL' Vane technology for two distinct airflows, a powerful 22-meter Long Air Flow, and smart energy control via the AI kW Manager in the ThinQ app.
  • Experience the ultimate in personalized comfort with the new model, which blends gentle 'Soft Air' airflow and exceptionally low-noise operation to ensure your home remains perfectly cozy and quiet.

DUBAI, UAE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform modern homes, LG Electronics (LG) is once again setting a new standard by formally launching its revolutionary DUALCOOL AI air conditioner. Available now in the UAE, Oman, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, this advanced AC unit leverages the power of AI and an innovative dual-airflow system to deliver an unprecedented level of personalized comfort and smart energy management.

The Power of Two Airflows: 'REAL DUAL' Technology

At the core of the DUALCOOL AI's innovation is its unique REAL DUAL system, which allows for two separate airflows, which can be intelligently controlled to suit any situation. For rapid cooling across large spaces, a powerful direct 'Long Air Flow' can reach up to 22 meters.

On the other hand, when gentle comfort is preferred, the indirect airflow provides a 'Soft Air' breeze, eliminating chilly drafts and creating a more pleasant, evenly-cooled environment. This dual functionality empowers users to fully customize their comfort in a way that traditional air conditioners cannot match.

Intelligent Control Over Comfort and Energy

The DUALCOOL AI puts sophisticated control directly into the hands of the user. With the AI-powered 'kW Manager', homeowners can proactively monitor and manage their energy consumption via the intuitive LG ThinQ app, helping to reduce spending without sacrificing comfort. This intelligent performance is delivered with a remarkably low noise level, ensuring that even when operating at its most powerful, the DUALCOOL AI remains almost silent, preserving the peace and quiet of the home.

LG's vision for the future is clear: a home where technology works proactively to enhance the well-being of its inhabitants. With the launch of the DUALCOOL AI, families in the region no longer have to choose between personalized comfort, energy efficiency, and breathing clean air-they can, and should, have it all.

Experience a new era of home climate control by visiting https://www.lg.com/ae/tropical-split-air-conditioners. Please note that specific product features and technical specifications may vary depending on the country of purchase.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions tailored to various sectors and climates, delivering exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) performance to buildings worldwide. Leveraging our extensive expertise and industry knowledge, we cater to businesses seeking digitalized and eco-conscious HVAC solutions. As your ideal partner, we are equipped to integrate our cutting-edge technology into your daily operations, providing continuous support for your business. In addition to HVAC solutions, the ES Company is also responsible for LG's electric vehicle charging business, aiming to drive B2B growth within the clean tech sector, a key future growth area for LG. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac and www.LG.com/b2b.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-electronics-launches-dualcool-ai-in-the-gcc-redefining-home-comfort-with-smart-technology-and-cleaner-air-302799013.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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