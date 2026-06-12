BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT



- Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 28 February 2026



A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Lucy Dina

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5324

12 June 2026