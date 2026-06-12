BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
- Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 28 February 2026
A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Lucy Dina
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 5324
12 June 2026
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