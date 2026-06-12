Infection-control readiness cannot wait for crisis, warns Hydrachem after Ebola response supply work

BILLINGSHURST, England, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As health agencies respond to the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, a UK manufacturer supplying emergency water purification products for direct distribution in affected communities is warning that infection-control readiness must be planned long before an emergency takes hold.

Hydrachem, which has more than 50 years' experience in water purification and infection control, is currently supplying Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and UNICEF with its Oasis water purification tablets and granules.

The products generate a hypochlorous acid solution when dissolved, which has far superior disinfection capabilities compared to liquid bleach. This make it ideal for supporting water treatment and surface disinfection in settings where fast, reliable infection prevention and control measures are essential.

The company says the current response highlights a practical but critical challenge in outbreak planning: it's not enough for chlorine-based disinfection to be available in principle. Products must be capable of being stored, moved, prepared and used consistently in areas where infrastructure, access and supply chains may be under severe pressure.

Nicholas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

"In an outbreak, infection prevention often comes down to very practical questions. Can supplies get there quickly? Can they be stored safely? Can they be prepared correctly? And can response teams use them consistently under pressure?

"Those details matter. Liquid bleach will continue to play an important role in infectious disease control, but long shelf-life formats such as tablets and granules should also be part of the preparedness conversation, particularly where transport, storage and supply continuity are major challenges."

While tablets and granules are not a replacement for wider infection prevention measures, they can offer practical advantages in humanitarian and public health settings. Their compact format, stability and longer shelf life can make them easier to stockpile, transport and deploy than liquid alternatives.

Hydrachem says the current Ebola response should prompt a wider discussion about how infection-control supplies are planned before emergencies, rather than sourced only once demand has already surged.

Nicholas added:

"Infection control preparedness is often talked about in broad terms, but in practice it comes down to decisions made long before an emergency begins.

"Building appropriate reserves of durable infection-control formats, including chlorine tablets and granules, is a practical step that can help health ministries, NGOs and humanitarian teams respond faster and more consistently when outbreaks occur.

"This is not about one product or one format being the whole answer. It's about making sure teams on the ground have practical, reliable options that work in real-world conditions, quickly."

NaDCC tablets and chlorine-based products are one part of a wider infection prevention and control response, alongside PPE, isolation protocols, safe water access, hygiene measures, community engagement and clinical care.

Images:

Images caption: As health agencies respond to the latest Ebola outbreak, UK manufacturer Hydrachem is calling for greater focus on infection-control preparedness.

Right image shows the Ebola virus.

Due to licensing rules, the images may be used for publication along with this press release but may not be saved for use with any other story.

Notes to Editor:

Alongside Oasis water purification products, Hydrachem manufactures a range of infection prevention and hygiene solutions including Biospot and Cert, supporting healthcare providers, public health organisations and humanitarian programmes worldwide.

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

The company was founded on philanthropic principles to improve access to clean water and help create a cleaner, safer world.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

More information about Hydrachem can be found by visiting https://hydrachem.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hydrachemuk

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrachem-ltd/

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