ALL Trial Lawyers Expands Southern California CPS Defense Network with Launch of Specialized Regional Legal Portals

New digital platforms provide 24/7 localized guidance for parents facing Child Protective Services (CPS) and DCFS investigations in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino Counties.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Legal defense firm ALL Trial Lawyers, led by prominent juvenile dependency attorney Mohammad Abuershaid, Esq., today announced the official launch of a comprehensive network of specialized digital legal resources. The newly deployed regional platforms are dedicated entirely to protecting parental rights and providing real-time defense strategies for families facing sudden Child Protective Services (CPS) or Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) interventions.

As child welfare agencies face increasing pressure, investigations in California are moving at an unprecedented pace. The newly launched localized portals address a critical gap in the legal landscape: providing parents with immediate access to county-specific protocols, rights education, and 24/7 legal interventions during the volatile first hours of an investigation.

The expanded network features targeted resources mapped to specific legal jurisdictions and critical high-stakes scenarios:

Universal Crisis Support: CPS Case Help serves as a centralized intake and emergency crisis center, offering immediate assistance to families statewide who are navigating active casework or court intervention.

Hospital and Newborn Interventions: Hospital CPS Lawyer provides urgent, specialized defense for parents dealing with rapid hospital holds, mandated reporter allegations, or newborn toxicology screen disputes under California Penal Code section 11165.13.

Los Angeles County (South Bay Focus): Manhattan Beach CPS Lawyer delivers localized expertise tailored strictly to the rigid procedures of LA County DCFS and the Edelman Children's Court.

Orange County Coastal Defense: Newport Beach CPS Lawyer offers dedicated guidance for families navigating the Orange County Social Services Agency (SSA) and the Lamoreaux Justice Center.

Inland Empire Representation: San Bernardino CPS Investigations provides deep operational knowledge of San Bernardino County Children and Family Services (CFS) protocols.

"When a child welfare agency opens an investigation, parents are thrust into a complex system with zero notice, and a single misstep can alter a family's future permanently," said Lead Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid. "Whether an investigation starts at a family's front door or at a newborn's hospital bedside, the first 24 to 72 hours dictate everything. Our goal with these hyper-localized resources is to level the playing field, making sure parents instantly know their constitutional rights, what to say, and how to access defense counsel before it's too late."

The platforms offer downloadable legal guides, deep dives into California Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) 300 grounds, and access to an emergency 24/7 hotline where defense attorneys can step in to handle communications directly with social workers in real time.

For more information, visit the newly launched portals or access the centralized emergency intake directly at https://cpscasehelp.com .

About ALL Trial Lawyers / Abuershaid Law, APC

ALL Trial Lawyers is a premier Southern California law firm specializing in juvenile dependency defense and CPS/DCFS parental rights protection. Led by Managing Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid, the firm serves families across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties. Known for an aggressive, 24/7 responsive approach, ALL Trial Lawyers works to de-escalate investigations and reunite families safely and swiftly.

Media Contact:

Firm Name: ALL Trial Lawyers

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@alltriallawyers.com

Phone: (866) 811-4255

Websites:

Central Portal

Hospital Hold Defense

LA County Division

Orange County Division

San Bernardino Division

SOURCE: ALL Trial Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/all-trial-lawyers-expands-southern-california-cps-defense-networ-1176505