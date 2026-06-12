Saint-Jerome, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Carl Miljours, a residential real estate broker serving Saint-Jérôme and the surrounding Laurentians, has published a practical guide for homeowners planning to sell their property in 2026. The guide brings together current market observations and preparation strategies into a single resource for owners weighing a sale in the year ahead.





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The guide responds to a question many homeowners face as the 2026 selling season takes shape: how to position a property effectively in a market where buyer expectations, pricing dynamics, and timing continue to evolve. Rather than general tips, it focuses on the conditions shaping residential transactions this year and the steps sellers can take before listing.

Among the topics it addresses are the market trends expected to influence residential sales in 2026 and the staging and presentation choices that help a property stand out to prospective buyers. The guide walks through how owners can prepare a home for the market, from initial assessment to final presentation, with attention to the factors that shape a buyer's first impression.

"Selling a home in 2026 is less about reacting to the market and more about preparing for it," said Carl Miljours, real estate broker. "Owners who understand current conditions and present their property thoughtfully give themselves a clear advantage, and that is what this guide is designed to support."

Miljours brings recent industry recognition to the guidance he offers. In 2025, he was named a top-three finalist for the Rookie of the Year distinction at RE/MAX Quebec and received the Rookie of the Year award from RE/MAX du Cartier Bonjour, which covers the Laurentians from Mirabel to Mont-Tremblant.

For more information, the 2026 home-selling guide is available at https://carlmiljours.com/blog/maison-a-vendre-saint-jerome.

About Carl Miljours

Carl Miljours is a residential real estate broker based in Saint-Jerome, Quebec, working with homeowners and buyers throughout the Laurentians, from Mirabel to Mont-Tremblant. Active as a broker since 2024, he was recognized for his work in 2025 by RE/MAX du Cartier Bonjour and RE/MAX Quebec. His practice focuses on preparing clients for residential transactions through current, locally grounded market guidance. More information is available at https://carlmiljours.com.

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Source: Sitegrow