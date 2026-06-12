Managed Care Clients Rate Trend Health Partners #1 in Payment Integrity, FWA, SIU, COB, Subrogation and Recovery in Black Book Research 2026 Payer IT Survey

Eight-month payer IT study recognizes top client-scored achievement in one of managed care's highest-return operating categories as health plans tighten 2026-2027 vendor selection around measurable recovery, auditability and unit-cost control

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Payment integrity has moved to the center of payer technology strategy as managed care organizations confront rising administrative costs, payment-policy complexity, provider abrasion, regulatory exposure and pressure to recover measurable value from technology and managed service investments.

In Black Book Research's 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans survey, health plan and managed care clients rated Trend Health Partners the #1 vendor in Payment Integrity, FWA, SIU, COB, Subrogation and Recovery, recognizing top client-scored achievement in a category directly tied to claims accuracy, recoverable dollars, compliance evidence, provider payment discipline and operational accountability. Black Book's public 2026 payer IT category list identifies Trend Health Partners as the #1 client-rated vendor in this category.

The 2026 payer IT study reflects feedback from 8,194 verified managed care and health plan respondents across 60 payer IT domains, using Black Book's proprietary 18-KPI payer IT operational excellence model. The model was applied across payer software, platforms, managed services, BPaaS providers and technology-enabled operating partners during the 2025-2026 study cycle.

Black Book released the Q2 2026 payer IT client satisfaction leaders as health plan executives, payer CIOs, COOs, CTOs, procurement leaders and managed care operating teams prepared for AHIP26, scheduled for June 9-10, 2026, at Wynn Las Vegas.

"Payment integrity is no longer a retrospective recovery lane; it is becoming a continuous claims-control discipline," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Managed care organizations are asking whether payment integrity platforms can detect variance earlier, govern policy more transparently, reduce false-positive abrasion, strengthen SIU and recovery workflows, and produce evidence that stands up across finance, compliance, provider relations and audit."

Payment Integrity Moves Higher in 2026-2027 Payer Vendor Selection

Black Book's 2026 payer IT findings show that health plans are moving away from broad digital transformation programs and toward proof-based operating infrastructure. Payer buyers are increasingly emphasizing measurable improvement in authorization speed, data quality, claims accuracy, member service, provider friction, compliance evidence, AI governance and cost-to-serve.

The payment integrity category is one of the clearest examples of that shift. Black Book reported that 71% of payer respondents ranked claims accuracy, payment policy, payment integrity, fraud, waste and abuse, coordination of benefits, subrogation and recovery as major sources of measurable financial return.

For 2027 vendor selection, this means health plans are expected to scrutinize more than recovery totals. The replacement and rationalization conversation is moving toward whether payment integrity partners can reduce administrative burden, distinguish valid recoveries from avoidable provider abrasion, integrate with claims operations, support regulatory evidence, improve workflow throughput and demonstrate value without creating downstream dispute volume.

"The next payer IT buying cycle will reward payment integrity partners that can prove production value without adding operational noise," Brown added. "Plans are looking for cleaner analytics, tighter policy logic, better provider-facing evidence, faster recoveries, fewer unnecessary touches and defensible workflows that connect claims, FWA, COB, subrogation, finance and compliance into one accountable operating model."

Black Book's 18-KPI Payment Integrity Performance Model

Black Book's 18-KPI payer IT framework evaluates whether technology and managed service partners perform in production, not whether they simply present broad capability claims. The model measures functional breadth, workflow fit, implementation performance, interoperability/API maturity, data quality, automation depth, AI governance, security posture, third-party transparency, compliance readiness, reporting and auditability, configurability, scalability, integration burden, user satisfaction, service responsiveness, time-to-value and total cost/value realization.

In the Payment Integrity, FWA, SIU, COB, Subrogation and Recovery category, client scoring centered on payment-integrity-specific performance across the following qualitative KPI dimensions:

Payment Integrity KPI Dimension Client-Scored Performance Meaning Functional breadth Coverage across payment integrity, FWA, SIU support, COB, subrogation, recovery workflows, claims variance detection and payment-policy operations. Workflow fit Alignment with payer operating teams responsible for claims review, investigation, recovery prioritization, provider communication, finance reconciliation and compliance documentation. Implementation performance Deployment discipline, data onboarding, policy configuration, workflow stabilization and operating readiness without excessive disruption to claims or recovery operations. Interoperability and claims-data connectivity Secure and accurate exchange with claims systems, provider data sources, eligibility data, COB inputs, recovery files, investigative workflows and reporting environments. Data quality and usability Trusted, traceable and actionable claim, member, provider, payment, eligibility, policy and recovery data used to support accurate decisions. Automation depth Reduction of manual review, duplicate investigation, rekeying, avoidable handoffs, queue backlogs and recovery-cycle delays. AI governance and explainability Controlled, documented and auditable use of analytics or automation where payment variance, FWA signals, recovery prioritization or investigative routing require transparency. Security posture Protection of claims data, PHI, provider payment information, investigative data, financial recovery records and identity controls. Third-party transparency Visibility into delegated recovery work, subcontracted processes, data dependencies, audit rights, offshore exposure, recovery logic and operational accountability. Compliance readiness Support for payer regulatory obligations, investigation documentation, recovery evidence, policy updates, audit response and defensible overpayment or recovery activity. Reporting and auditability Traceability of findings, payment decisions, recovery actions, provider communications, reversals, appeals, SIU referrals, COB determinations and subrogation outcomes. Configurability Adaptability to payer products, benefit designs, payment policies, provider contracts, state rules, line-of-business requirements and plan-specific recovery logic. Scalability Performance at health plan volume, including claims throughput, recovery inventory management, uptime, latency, resilience and operational recovery testing. Integration burden reduction Lower effort to connect, monitor, reconcile, maintain and support payment integrity workflows across claims, finance, provider relations, compliance and analytics teams. User satisfaction Role-based confidence among payment integrity leaders, claims executives, SIU teams, finance, compliance, provider operations, IT and managed care business users. Service responsiveness Payment-integrity-domain support, escalation quality, defect resolution, root-cause analysis, release readiness and client-operating partnership. Time-to-value Speed of measurable improvement in recovery execution, claims accuracy, overpayment identification, COB performance, subrogation yield, audit readiness or administrative efficiency. Total cost and value realization Client confidence that payment integrity value justified full cost, including implementation, integration, internal labor, support, risk controls and measurable recovery or savings impact.

Black Book's KPI framework is designed to test verified user experience and production performance across implementation, workflow fit, interoperability, data usability, automation, scalability, support and measurable value rather than relying on feature checklists, market visibility or vendor claims.

Trend Health Partners' 2026 Client-Scored Achievement

Trend Health Partners' #1 client-rated position reflects completed 2026 client scoring in a payer category where precision, trust and evidence matter as much as recovery volume. Payment integrity programs increasingly sit at the intersection of claims operations, provider relations, compliance, finance, fraud prevention, coordination of benefits and recovery management.

The client-scored result indicates that payer users credited Trend Health Partners with category-leading performance in the functions Black Book measured: payment integrity workflow execution, FWA and SIU support, COB and subrogation operations, claims-data usability, recovery prioritization, auditability, service responsiveness, configurability and measurable value realization.

This achievement is especially relevant because payment integrity is one of the few payer technology categories where the value case can be both financially material and operationally sensitive," said Brown. "High-performing vendors must help plans identify and recover dollars while minimizing inappropriate abrasion, avoidable disputes, opaque logic, compliance gaps and unnecessary administrative load."

Black Book's rankings are independently managed and vendor-agnostic. Vendors do not participate in ballot collection, respondent validation, KPI scoring, category assignment or ranking calculation. Black Book states that no vendor commission, sponsorship, consulting relationship, paid submission or participation fee is used to generate award results. The results are client-rated category findings and should not be interpreted as procurement recommendations, paid endorsements or vendor-controlled reference outcomes.

The entire 100 page e-book 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans survey, featuring health plan and managed care IT clients for industry stakeholders at no cost through June at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-hospital-and-health-system-revenue-cycle-management-technology-and-services-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology and services market research based on validated client experience, operational performance and category-specific vendor scoring. Black Book surveys healthcare financial, operational, technical and executive leaders across hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers, managed care organizations and healthcare technology markets. Multuple other global healthcare IT research insigfhts are available at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Media Contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/managed-care-clients-rate-trend-health-partners-%231-in-payment-integri-1176509