PA Distance Learning Named Educator Insider Magazine's K-12 Charter School of the Year 2026

The prestigious award reinforces PA Distance Learning's leadership in Pennsylvania virtual charter education ahead of the 2026-2027 enrollment season

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / PA Distance Learning Charter School, a virtual charter school in Pennsylvania, has been named K-12 Charter School of the Year 2026 by Education Insider Magazine, earning national recognition for its innovative online learning environment and commitment to student support and academic excellence. The award underscores PA Distance Learning's role in shaping the future of K-12 education and helping raise the standards for virtual education in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

A growing number of Pennsylvania families are exploring cyber charter schools as flexible alternatives to traditional classroom settings. Admitting students in kindergarten through 12th grade, PA Distance offers a comprehensive curriculum and access to public education, with tuition and costs covered by taxpayer dollars, for families in every Pennsylvania county. The charter school's approach is based on live instruction, personal connections, and routine academic support, and allows students to benefit from a versatile learning model without sacrificing academic rigor or teacher and peer interactions.

Unlike online learning programs that rely heavily on pre-recorded lessons or self-paced software, PA Distance Learning provides students with daily live classes taught by Pennsylvania-certified teachers. Educators actively engage with students, deliver instruction in real time, and offer individualized support, creating a supportive online environment where students stay connected and engaged throughout their educational journey.

"We believe every student should succeed, and we've built a system with multiple pathways to make that possible," PA Distance Learning's CEO Dr. Michael Leitera told Education Insider Magazine. The charter school's educational model provides proactive support to help students stay on track before academic challenges become larger obstacles. Through regular teacher interaction, progress monitoring, and individualized attention, the school focuses on identifying student needs early and working with parents to provide timely interventions when necessary.

The K-12 Charter School of the Year 2026 award from Education Insider Magazine highlights the school's distinctive approach to online learning, including several key differentiators:

Interactive Tools: The school's interactive digital tools and flexible online platform are designed to support a variety of learning styles, allowing students to access instruction, assignments, and resources in ways that best meet their needs. This flexibility allows students to balance their academic responsibilities while remaining actively engaged in their education.

Family Partnerships: Parents and guardians are encouraged to take an active role in their child's educational journey, and work closely with teachers and support staff to monitor progress, address challenges, and celebrate achievements - a collaborative approach that helps foster a supportive learning environment both at home and in the virtual classroom.

Additional K-12 Programming: In addition to core academic subjects, students have access to a wide range of educational opportunities that include electives, extracurricular activities, clubs, and advanced coursework. These offerings help create a well-rounded K-12 experience that supports academic growth, personal interests, and college and career readiness.

As interest in online charters continues to grow, PA Distance Learning is committed to helping Pennsylvania families find an educational approach that meets their unique needs. The school's statewide model enables students to get an accredited K-12 education from home, providing live teacher-led instruction, personalized support, and a comprehensive curriculum to students across the Commonwealth.

The K-12 Charter School of the Year 2026 award from Education Insider Magazine arrives at an important time for enrollment as families explore flexible public education options. PA Distance is currently accepting applications for the 2026-27 school year. As a public charter school, tuition and costs are covered by taxpayer dollars for students in every Pennsylvania county.

Pennsylvania families interested in learning more about PA Distance Learning or beginning the enrollment process can find additional information by visiting the charter school's website.

About PA Distance Learning

PA Distance Learning is a public Pennsylvania virtual charter school that provides an inclusive, welcoming environment for students looking to pursue their education online. Central to the school's success model is a dedication to hybrid learning that combines teacher-led live learning experiences with self-guided asynchronous coursework. Students are encouraged to explore the topics that interest them, and are provided with the expert guidance they need to meet state and federal testing standards.

For more information, visit www.padistance.org .

CONTACT:

(888) 997-3352

SOURCE: PA Distance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/pa-distance-learning-named-educator-insider-magazines-k-12-charter-school-of-the-year-202-1173842