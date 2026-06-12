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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WaterFurnace Names New Vice Presidents To Drive Residential & Commercial Growth

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / WaterFurnace International has announced the promotion of two key leaders to Vice President roles, solidifying the company's leadership team to support continued growth across its residential and commercial segments and better serve its network of contractors, distributors, and Commercial Reps.

Ryan Johnson has been promoted to Vice President Residential. Johnson brings significant HVAC industry experience, with a proven track record of building strong relationships with dealers and distributors that support their long-term success in competitive markets.

Dean Grunseth has been promoted to Vice President Commercial, bringing more than 37 years of HVAC industry experience to the position. Since joining WaterFurnace to help launch its commercial segment, he has worked closely with Reps in the field during his tenure as Western Region Commercial Sales Manager. His hands-on approach and track record of supporting Rep success position him well to continue advancing the commercial network.

These promotions follow the retirements of Bruce Cole, former Vice President of Residential Sales & Marketing, and Paul Selking, former Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing. Both leaders played important roles in advancing their respective segments and contributing to the company's long-term success.

"These leadership appointments position us well for the future as we continue to build on our momentum and deliver innovative geothermal and water source heat pump solutions," said CEO John Thomas. "Just as importantly, they reinforce our commitment to supporting our customers with the leadership, resources, and direction they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

About WaterFurnace International: WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Ind., the company specializes in sustainable water-to-air, water-to-water, and radiant heating and cooling solutions. WaterFurnace strives to transform the way we use energy, protect resources for future generations, and give people the freedom to focus on life. For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on LinkedIn. Additional Information about the company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com.

Contact:

Eric Pulley, Marketing Operations Manager
eric.pulley@waterfurnace.com

SOURCE: WaterFurnace



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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/waterfurnace-names-new-vice-presidents-to-drive-residential-and-commer-1174992

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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