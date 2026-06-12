Sellvia LLC: Sellvia Announces Small Business Grant Winners and Launches a Brand New Grant Program

Small Business Grant and Order Processing Grant offer funding and daily cash rewards to store owners.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Sellvia , an ecommerce platform for solopreneurs, has selected three winners for its $5,000 Small Business Grant following a review of thousands of applications from around the world.

The recipients are Michael B. (USA), Schuyler F. (USA), and Abdul S. (Pakistan). Each entrepreneur will use the funds to invest in their ecommerce operations, from expanding product catalogs to implementing new marketing tools.

The Sellvia Small Business Grant is designed to provide actionable funding for solopreneurs to scale their online businesses. The program reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting its global community of store owners beyond software and tools. The $5,000 grant helps recipients cover order processing costs, sustain advertising campaigns, and maintain operational momentum. Unlike loans or credit-based programs, the grant carries no repayment obligation and no interest. It is intended for store owners who demonstrate clear business potential and a strategic plan for growth. The selection process prioritizes applicants who have shown consistent sales activity and a clear understanding of how additional capital would remove barriers to scaling.

Separately, Sellvia has launched the Order Processing Grant, which automatically enters store owners into daily cash drawings when they fulfill pending orders. Store owners who process all outstanding orders on a given day are entered into a $1,000 daily cash draw with no application or paperwork required.

Those who process orders seven consecutive days (Monday through Sunday) are also entered into a $5,000 Weekly Jackpot, bringing the potential weekly reward to over $12,000. Payouts are real funds deposited directly into the owner's store account, not credits or vouchers. There is no limit on how many times a single owner can win. Eligibility begins on the first day a store goes live, including during the free 14-day trial. The program is now active.

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale ecommerce ecosystem offering end-to-end solutions for launching, managing, and growing online businesses. Founded by a team of entrepreneurs and software developers, Sellvia combines cutting-edge technology, U.S.-based fulfillment, and expert support to empower solopreneurs globally. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company is committed to simplifying online retail. Learn more at sellvia.com .

Media Contact:

Polina Beletskaya

Marketing Director

polina.beletskaya@sellvia.com

SOURCE: Sellvia LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sellvia-announces-small-business-grant-winners-and-launches-a-br-1175995