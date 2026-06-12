Incline Village, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Senior Care Authority shares insights on Father's Day visits, highlighting how the occasion can help families notice when aging parents may be struggling in ways not visible from a distance.

"Holiday visits are often when families first notice something has changed," said Frank Samson, founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority. "It's not always dramatic. Sometimes it's a messy kitchen or a conversation that feels slightly off. Those small things matter, and noticing them early can make a real difference in the options available to your family."

According to the CDC, an estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with dementia-roughly 1 in 9 people in that age group. Yet families often wait months or years before seeking help. Senior Care Authority, a national eldercare consulting and placement franchise, is urging families to use Father's Day as an opportunity to check in-and to know what to look for.

10 Signs an Aging Father May Need Additional Support

Recognizing the signs early is the first step-knowing what to do next is where many families get stuck. Senior Care Authority's local advisors work directly with families to assess their situation, explain available options, and build a plan that fits their loved one's needs and circumstances. Whether a family is just beginning to notice changes or is already navigating a care crisis, a simple consultation with a Senior Care Authority advisor is a no-pressure starting point. Families can explore their options and connect with a local advisor at www.SeniorCareAuthority.com. In the meantime, here are 10 signs that a father may benefit from additional support.

1. Changes in Memory or Confusion

Frequent forgetfulness, missed appointments, repeating the same stories, or confusion about dates, medications, or familiar routines may signal cognitive changes that deserve professional attention. While forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging, dementia is not-and memory loss is not the only sign. The National Institute on Aging reports that people with dementia may also have problems with language skills, visual perception, or paying attention, and some experience personality changes.

2. Difficulty Managing Daily Tasks

Struggling to keep up with household chores, meal preparation, or bills can signal that daily life is becoming harder to manage independently. About 53 million U.S. adults are currently helping their older relatives, spouses, friends, or neighbors with daily tasks like cooking and dressing-roughly one in five Americans.

3. Noticeable Weight Loss or Poor Nutrition

An empty refrigerator, expired food or unexplained weight loss can indicate difficulty shopping, cooking or eating consistently. Research shows that malnutrition affects approximately 22% of hospitalized older adults and 30% of those in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, but the warning signs often appear at home long before a health crisis forces action.

4. Mobility or Balance Issues

Difficulty walking, rising from a chair, or navigating stairs-or a recent fall-should never be dismissed as simply "getting older." Falls are the leading cause of injury for adults 65 and older, and more than 14 million older adults, or 1 in 4, report falling every year. In 2024, 43,020 individuals aged 65 and older died as a result of preventable falls.

5. Changes in Personal Hygiene

Declining grooming habits, wearing the same clothing repeatedly, or difficulty maintaining hygiene may be among the first visible signs that a parent needs more support than they are currently receiving. These changes can reflect physical limitations, cognitive decline or depression, but often go unaddressed because families are reluctant to bring them up.

6. Medication Management Problems

Missed doses, medication mix-ups, or confusion about prescriptions can create serious health consequences. A 2024 study by Medshadow found that while 95.6% of older adults could read prescription labels, only 35% could effectively interpret directions on the drug samples they were given. Research also shows that adverse drug reaction risk climbs to 58% when a person is taking five medications, and reaches 82% when seven or more are involved.

7. Increased Isolation

Social withdrawal can be an important indicator that an older adult may be struggling. A decline in participation in hobbies, community activities, social gatherings, or regular interactions with friends and family may signal underlying physical, emotional, or cognitive challenges. A 2024 University of Michigan poll found that nearly 1 in 3 older adults reported feeling lonely, and 29% said they felt isolated some of the time or often. Social withdrawal is not just a quality-of-life concern-research has identified social isolation as a modifiable contributor to dementia risk.

8. Home Safety Concerns

Clutter, neglected home maintenance, unpaid bills, or spoiled food left in the refrigerator are signals that managing a household independently may be becoming unsafe. These issues are easy to overlook on short visits. A Father's Day gathering is a good opportunity to take a closer look.

9. Changes in Mood or Behavior

Increased irritability, anxiety, withdrawal, or personality changes that feel out of character can sometimes point to underlying health, cognitive, or emotional concerns. The average family caregiver spends about 25 hours a week on caregiving activities, and 25% devote more than 40 hours per week because behavioral and mood changes went unaddressed until the need for care became intensive.

10. Caregiver Burnout

Sometimes the person who needs support is not the aging parent-it's the family member providing care. During a recent Boomers Today podcast, hosted by Frank Samson, National Alzheimer's Association Chief Programs and Mission Engagement Officer Katie Evans noted that nearly 6 in 10 Alzheimer's caregivers report high emotional stress, while more than one-third say their own health has declined as a result of caregiving responsibilities. She also shared that many caregivers delay or skip their own healthcare while caring for a loved one. If a spouse, sibling, or family caregiver appears overwhelmed, that may be a sign the entire family could benefit from additional support and resources.

Trust Instincts

"Adult children often sense something is wrong long before they can name it," Samson said. "They notice a parent seems more tired, or more confused, or that the house doesn't look the way it used to. Those instincts are worth trusting. The earlier a family reaches out for guidance, the more choices they have."

More than 53 million Americans are helping an aging parent navigate daily life. Senior Care Authority offers complimentary consultations to help families understand their options.



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Father's Day visits are an opportunity to connect and to check in. Senior Care Authority helps families recognize when an aging parent may need additional support.

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About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority is a national eldercare consulting and placement franchise serving families navigating senior care decisions. The company's experienced local advisors provide guidance, education, and personalized support to help families understand their options and develop a plan tailored to their loved one's unique needs. Senior Care Authority offers complimentary consultations for families at any stage of the process. For more information, visit www.seniorcareauthority.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301072

Source: Senior Care Authority