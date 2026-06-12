- Establishes a global collaborative network with more than 180 companies, including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Microsoft

- Joins discussions on AI agent payment and MCP data standards, accelerating its expansion into the global payment and data markets

COOCON (CEO Kim Jong-hyun, KOSDAQ 294570), a South Korean leading business data platform company, announced that it has joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Silver Member on June 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610420983/en/

COOCON has officially joined the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Silver Member (Image: COOCON)

AAIF, an open-source foundation for agentic AI, is a global consortium under the Linux Foundation that brings together over 180 members, including Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Circle, Tron, and Stripe. The foundation is dedicated to developing and governing open standards and protocols designed to enhance interoperability among AI agents, playing a key role in advancing global standardization across the AI industry.

By joining AAIF, COOCON plans to broaden its global network and pursue deeper collaboration with leading AI agent companies. The company also aims to strengthen its technological foundation by participating in working groups related to AI agent payments and AI-based data businesses built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Through these initiatives, it seeks to secure next-generation capabilities in payment and data technologies while reinforcing its competitiveness in the global market.

As AI agents rapidly evolve beyond product discovery and purchase recommendations to execute actual payments, payment service providers are increasingly expected to serve as core infrastructure partners that enable secure and efficient transactions for AI agents. Against this backdrop, COOCON's participation in AAIF is set to further strengthen its position as an infrastructure company leading the AI agent era across both the payment and data sectors.

COOCON provides payment, withdrawal, and settlement services through an extensive infrastructure network comprising 2 million QR merchants, 100,000 franchise partners, and 40,000 ATMs. The company has also continued to enhance the competitiveness of its domestic and global payment infrastructure by completing integrations with major global payment networks, including UnionPay, WeChat Pay, Alipay+, and QRIS, Indonesia's national QR payment standard.

In addition, COOCON operates a business data platform that connects data from approximately 500 domestic institutions and 2,000 financial institutions in more than 40 countries through over 300 APIs. The company is currently transitioning toward an MCP-based architecture to enable AI systems to utilize data more efficiently.

Leveraging technological collaboration and standardization activities within AAIF, COOCON plans to accelerate the expansion of its global payment and stablecoin businesses. The company will adopt international standards across its infrastructure to enhance global compatibility, while focusing its capabilities on three key growth areas for this year: global payments, stablecoins, and AI-based data businesses.

Kim Jong-hyun, CEO of COOCON, said, "The latest participation marks an important milestone for COOCON as we move toward full-scale global expansion, alongside the establishment of our Singapore subsidiary." He added, "Through technological exchange and collaboration with global companies, COOCON will further strengthen its competitiveness in payment and data technologies to respond proactively to the emerging AI agent era."

He underscored, "By using our AAIF activities as a strategic foundation, we will evolve from a data platform company into an AI-based data company and create new growth opportunities in the global market."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610420983/en/

Contacts:

Webcash for COOCON

Do-Yeol Kim

+82-2-3774-4743

dykim@webcash.co.kr

Min-Ji Kang

+82-2-3774-4755

kmj9845@webcash.co.kr

Min-Ju Lee

+82-2-3779-9103

lmj0326@webcash.co.kr