DJ Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc (WATC) Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Jun-2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 11-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 6.6736 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9887719 CODE: WATC ISIN: FR0014002CH1 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CH1 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATC Sequence No.: 431488 EQS News ID: 2345336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)