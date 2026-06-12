Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma Announce "Care in Motion" Community Tour Across Southwestern Pennsylvania

Tour will spotlight two Western Pennsylvania independent community pharmacies, Curtis Pharmacy and Asti's South Hills Pharmacy, highlighting the evolving role of privately owned pharmacies in serving patients and communities.

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / [The] Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma today announced the launch of the "Care in Motion" Community Tour, a regional initiative focused on visiting a select group of independent community pharmacies across Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The tour will bring representatives from the Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma directly into local communities to meet with pharmacy owners and teams. Through in-person conversations, interviews, and community-focused discussions, the initiative will explore the specific issues, challenges, and opportunities facing privately owned pharmacies in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

"Asti's South Hills Pharmacy is thrilled to collaborate with The Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma to showcase some of the amazing things happening in our pharmacy - and pharmacies across the country." stated Chris Antypas, PharmD, President & Chief Operating Officer Asti's South Hills Pharmacy. "We get up every day and take on the challenges of the current [broken] healthcare system because we love the patients we serve - and the communities in which we live, work, and play. We will fight relentlessly to protect our patient relationships, and also demonstrate just how big of an impact we can make on clinical outcomes and total cost of care."

Independent community pharmacies continue to play a vital role in patient care, medication access, chronic disease support, immunizations, public health education, and trusted healthcare guidance. The "Care in Motion" Community Tour is designed to highlight the voices of pharmacy owners who are serving patients every day while navigating a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

"Independent community pharmacies are often the most accessible healthcare destinations in their neighborhoods," said Todd Eury, Founder of the Pharmacy Podcast Network. "This tour gives us the opportunity to listen directly to pharmacy owners, understand what they need to thrive, and amplify their stories to a broader healthcare audience."

The "Care in Motion" Community Tour will focus on several key themes, including patient access, public health awareness, community-based care, pharmacy sustainability, ownership challenges, reimbursement pressures, clinical service expansion, and the role of pharmacists as trusted healthcare providers.

"Independent pharmacies are built on relationships," said Erich Cushey, owner of Curtis Pharmacy, which operates four locations across Southwestern Pennsylvania. "Every day, our teams have the opportunity to know our patients, understand their needs, and provide care that goes beyond filling prescriptions. We're proud to be part of a tour that highlights the value local pharmacies bring to the communities we serve."

By traveling throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania, the Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma aim to gather real-world insights from pharmacy professionals who are deeply connected to the communities they serve. These conversations will help spotlight how independent pharmacies can continue to innovate, strengthen patient relationships, and expand their impact in local healthcare delivery.

"Community pharmacies are essential to public health and continue to expand access to care within local communities," said Stephen Beckman, CEO of YARAL Pharma. "This tour gives us the opportunity to listen, learn and amplify the voices of pharmacy owners who are delivering meaningful care in their communities. We look forward to engaging directly with pharmacists and pharmacy owners to better understand how we can support their work and help elevate the role they play in improving health outcomes."

Content gathered during the tour will be featured across the Pharmacy Podcast Network's media platforms, including podcast interviews, social media, articles, and future industry conversations focused on the sustainability and advancement of independent community pharmacy.

The "Care in Motion" Community Tour reflects a shared commitment by the Pharmacy Podcast Network and YARAL Pharma to support independent pharmacies, strengthen public health awareness, and recognize the importance of locally owned healthcare businesses in communities across Pennsylvania and nationwide.

About Pharmacy Podcast Network

The Pharmacy Podcast Network is a leading media platform dedicated to the pharmacy profession, featuring conversations with pharmacists, pharmacy owners, healthcare innovators, industry leaders, and organizations shaping the future of pharmacy care.

About YARAL Pharma

YARAL Pharma Inc. (Parsippany, N.J.) is the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland. By focusing on people and innovating the ways they're cared for, YARAL Pharma is proud to offer the same values and expertise of its parent company to the U.S. market. Dedicated to ensuring access to affordable authorized generics (AGs) and complex generic medicines that enhance healthcare outcomes, YARAL Pharma offers its customers high-quality products across a range of therapeutic areas, continuity of supply, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.yaralpharma.com or contact info@yaralpharma.com or 866-218-9009.

Media Contact:

Todd Eury

RxPR, LLC

Email: eury@RxPR.net

Phone: 412-585-4001

SOURCE: Pharmacy Podcast Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pharmacy-podcast-network-and-yaral-pharma-announce-%22care-in-motion%22-c-1176458