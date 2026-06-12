Black Book Research: eviCore by Evernorth Rated #1 as Prior Authorization Becomes a Top Health Plan Technology Acquisition Priority

Q2 2026 Black Book payer IT client scores recognize top performance in PA workflow control, UM execution, medical-policy governance, clinical decision support and 2027 readiness

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Prior authorization has moved to the top of the 2026-2027 health plan technology acquisition agenda as managed care organizations face tighter CMS requirements, growing provider scrutiny, API-readiness deadlines, documentation pressure, clinical review complexity and rising demand for faster, more transparent coverage decisions.

In Black Book Research's 2026 State of Payer Digital Technology: Managed Care and Health Plans survey, managed care and health plan clients rated eviCore by Evernorth the #1 vendor in Prior Authorization, Utilization Management, Medical Policy and Clinical Decision Support, recognizing top client-scored achievement in one of the most urgent payer operating categories. Black Book's eight-month payer IT study reflects feedback from 8,194 verified managed care and health plan respondents across 60 payer IT domains and 27 public award categories.

The result was released during AHIP26 week in Las Vegas, where payer executives, CIOs, COOs, CTOs, clinical operations leaders, UM executives and procurement teams were preparing for 2026-2027 technology decisions tied to authorization modernization, payer-provider interoperability and regulatory execution.

"eviCore's top client rating reflects payer confidence in the authorization workflows that matter most: policy logic, clinical review, documentation discipline, turnaround control, provider communication and auditability," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "The 2026 client scoring shows that prior authorization buyers are rewarding production performance, not generic automation claims."

Prior Authorization Tool Acquisition Becomes a 2027 Readiness Issue

Black Book's 2026 payer IT findings show that health plans are moving away from broad digital transformation programs and toward proof-based operating infrastructure. Payer buyers are now placing greater emphasis on whether technology and managed service partners can prove measurable improvement in authorization speed, data quality, claims accuracy, member service, provider friction, compliance evidence, AI governance and cost-to-serve.

The urgency is clearest in prior authorization and utilization management. Black Book reported that 86% of payer respondents rated prior authorization and UM modernization as a high or very high operating priority, making it one of the strongest demand signals in the 2026 payer IT survey year. The same research found that 82% cited interoperability, FHIR/API readiness and usable data exchange as essential, while 78% required AI explainability, human review, monitoring and audit trails before expanding AI-enabled workflows.

The regulatory backdrop is accelerating acquisition pressure. CMS's Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule requires impacted payers to implement certain operational provisions generally beginning January 1, 2026, with most API requirements due primarily January 1, 2027. CMS states that the rule is designed to improve data sharing and reduce payer, provider and patient burden through improvements to prior authorization and data exchange.

CMS also requires impacted payers, excluding QHP issuers on the FFEs, to send prior authorization decisions within 72 hours for urgent requests and seven calendar days for standard requests. Beginning in 2026, impacted payers must also provide specific reasons for denied prior authorization decisions.

Provider pressure is reinforcing the same market signal. The American Medical Association's 2024 prior authorization physician survey reported that 93% of physicians said PA delays care, 94% said PA has a negative impact on patient outcomes, and 29% said PA has led to a serious adverse event for a patient in their care. MGMA reported that 92% of surveyed medical group practices hired or reassigned staff solely to handle PA request volume, while 60% said at least three employees are typically involved in completing a single PA request.

"The 2026-2027 acquisition cycle is unforgiving for prior authorization tools," Brown added. "Plans need platforms that can handle CMS timelines, provider-facing transparency, API-enabled evidence exchange, medical-policy governance and auditable automation at the same time. The highest-performing tools are the ones current clients say reduce friction while preserving clinical and compliance control."

Why High-Performing PA Technology Matters Now

Prior authorization sits at the intersection of medical necessity, utilization control, provider relations, member access, compliance reporting and administrative cost. A high-performing PA platform can help plans reduce stalled cases, shorten review cycles, improve documentation completeness, strengthen medical-policy consistency, lower preventable provider abrasion and create evidence that can withstand regulatory, clinical and operational review.

Black Book's 2026 payer findings show that managed care organizations are increasingly prioritizing four PA acquisition requirements:

2026-2027 Prior Authorization Acquisition Priority Why It Matters to Health Plans Decision speed and workflow throughput CMS timelines and provider expectations require faster urgent and standard review processes, fewer stalled requests, cleaner queues and stronger exception routing. Medical-policy governance and clinical decision support UM teams need policy logic that is current, configurable, clinically defensible, consistently applied and tied to documentation requirements. Provider transparency and reduced friction Plans need clearer requirements, status visibility, specific denial reasons, reduced documentation loops, fewer phone calls and stronger provider-facing evidence. API readiness, auditability and controlled automation 2027 readiness requires standardized exchange, traceable decision logic, monitoring, human oversight, reporting evidence and defensible automation governance.

KFF reported that nearly 53 million prior authorization requests were submitted to Medicare Advantage insurers in 2024, and 4.1 million were denied in full or in part. KFF also found that only 11.5% of denied MA PA requests were appealed, but 80.7% of appealed denials were partially or fully overturned, underscoring why transparency, documentation quality and decision traceability remain central to PA reform and technology modernization.

Black Book's 18-KPI Prior Authorization Performance Model

Across the 2025-2026 study cycle, Black Book applied its proprietary qualitative 18-KPI payer IT operational excellence framework across 60 payer IT categories. The model evaluates whether payer technology performs in production: whether it improves workflows, supports compliance, secures protected health information, integrates cleanly, reduces manual work, satisfies frontline users, accelerates time-to-value and produces measurable financial and operational value.

In the Prior Authorization, Utilization Management, Medical Policy and Clinical Decision Support category, client scoring centered on PA-specific performance across the following qualitative KPI dimensions:

Prior Authorization KPI Dimension Client-Scored PA Performance Meaning Functional breadth Coverage across PA intake, UM workflows, medical policy, clinical decision support, documentation requirements, routing, review, determination and follow-up. Workflow fit Alignment with real payer work performed by UM teams, nurses, medical directors, clinical reviewers, provider-service teams, compliance users and operational leaders. Implementation performance Deployment discipline, configuration governance, policy setup, provider onboarding, production readiness and workflow stabilization without avoidable disruption. Interoperability and API maturity Secure, accurate and scalable exchange through APIs, FHIR, EDI, portals, clinical data sources and payer-provider integration channels. Data quality and usability Trusted, traceable and actionable member, provider, benefit, service, diagnosis, policy, documentation and decision data. Automation depth Reduction of manual intake, rekeying, duplicate documentation requests, handoffs, queue lag, review backlog and avoidable cycle time. AI governance and explainability Controlled, documented and auditable use of AI or advanced automation where triage, evidence review, routing or decision support require transparency. Security posture Protection of PHI, clinical documentation, member data, provider transaction data, authorization records and identity controls. Third-party transparency Visibility into delegated review processes, subcontracted workflows, policy dependencies, data sources, audit rights and operational accountability. Compliance readiness Support for CMS requirements, state rules, denial rationale, turnaround requirements, metric reporting, evidence retention and audit response. Reporting and auditability Traceability of requests, clinical evidence, policy logic, documentation requirements, reviewer actions, determinations, denials, appeals triggers and exceptions. Configurability Adaptability to products, benefits, medical policies, service categories, provider contracts, state requirements, delegated arrangements and plan-specific UM rules. Scalability Performance under payer authorization volume, including uptime, latency, queue handling, reviewer capacity support, resilience and recovery readiness. Integration burden reduction Lower effort to connect, monitor, reconcile, maintain and support PA workflows across core administration, care management, provider portals, claims, analytics and compliance systems. User satisfaction Role-based confidence among UM leaders, clinicians, medical directors, payer IT, compliance, provider operations and business users. Service responsiveness PA-domain support, escalation quality, defect resolution, root-cause analysis, policy update responsiveness, release readiness and client-operating partnership. Time-to-value Speed of measurable improvement in decision timeliness, queue reduction, documentation quality, provider interaction, compliance readiness or operating performance. Total cost and value realization Client confidence that PA-operating value justified full cost, including implementation, integration, internal labor, provider support, risk controls and measurable operational return.

Black Book's published 18-KPI payer IT framework evaluates vendors on functional depth, payer workflow fit, implementation execution, interoperability/API maturity, data quality, automation maturity, AI governance, security posture, compliance readiness, third-party transparency, reporting and auditability, configurability, scalability, integration burden, user satisfaction, service responsiveness, time-to-value and total cost/value realization.

eviCore by Evernorth's 2026 Client-Scored Achievement

eviCore by Evernorth's #1 client-rated position reflects completed 2026 client scoring in a payer category where workflow control, medical-policy consistency, clinical review quality, provider-facing transparency and compliance evidence are increasingly critical to health plan performance.

The client-scored result indicates that payer users credited eviCore by Evernorth with top category performance in the PA and UM functions Black Book measured: authorization workflow support, utilization management execution, medical-policy governance, clinical decision support, documentation management, review consistency, operational auditability, provider communication support, configurability, service responsiveness and measurable value realization.

The achievement is especially relevant because prior authorization technology is no longer being evaluated only on whether requests can be submitted and routed. Health plan clients are increasingly scoring PA vendors on whether they can support defensible evidence, reduce avoidable provider friction, improve decision timeliness, scale clinical review operations, integrate into broader payer workflows, prepare for API-enabled exchange and help leaders monitor performance through metrics such as cycle time, touch rate, defect rate, documentation completeness, denial rationale traceability, user confidence and cost-to-serve. Black Book's public 2026 category listing identifies eviCore by Evernorth as the #1 client-rated vendor for Prior Authorization, Utilization Management, Medical Policy and Clinical Decision Support.

Methodology and Independence

Black Book's payer IT rankings are independently managed and vendor-agnostic. Vendors do not participate in ballot collection, respondent validation, KPI scoring, category assignment or ranking calculation. Black Book states that no vendor commission, sponsorship, consulting relationship, paid submission, participation fee, sponsored ballot or pay-to-rank arrangement is used to generate award results.

The results are client-rated category findings and should not be interpreted as procurement recommendations, paid endorsements or vendor-controlled reference outcomes. The full payer IT ebook can be downloaded with cost to industry stakeholders through June at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-payer-digital-technology-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research provides independent healthcare technology and services market research based on validated client experience, operational performance and category-specific vendor scoring. Black Book surveys healthcare financial, operational, technical and executive leaders across hospitals, health systems, physician organizations, payers, managed care organizations and healthcare technology markets.

Media Contact:

Black Book Research https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

1 800 863 7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evicore-by-evernorth-rated-%231-as-prior-authorization-becomes-a-top-he-1176528