World Cup 2026 is finally here, the euphoria is rising and cheering props are getting ready. As the football mania takes over, we decided to look beyond the scoreboard. Is watching football hard on relationships, or is it the reason other things get hard and boost our sex lives? LELO took the ball into our own hands and decided to check whether football fever stops when the game finishes or follows us into our bedroom.

We surveyed over 4600 fans via our newsletter to settle the score, and the results are clear: football fans are greedy. They don't want to choose between their national team winning and an unforgettable erotic night 38% demand both. Another 31.89% say a team win improves sex life because collective excitement brings them closer, and an additional 28.37% say it all depends on the win. This means football can actually fire up the sex life, not diminish it. When the nation cheers together, they stay together and play together.

Goal-gasm and hormones

Have you ever felt good and successful just from seeing others achieve their goal? That's called vicarious goal fulfilment, which releases feel-good chemicals as if we were the ones achieving the goal. Nearly 1 in 4 fans (23.5%) strongly agree that a winning goal from their favourite team feels almost identical to an orgasm due to the massive release of tension.

This has a lot to do with hormones also, since male football is a testosterone-fueled sport, and it seems that those hormones don't stay only on the field. According to our survey results, a goal is not just a score, it's a preparation for a later 'win' in the bedroom with over 38% feeling an adrenalin rush after a goal that makes them crave intimacy and makes it better - 20% go as far as calling a win "the best foreplay". A real goal-gasm!

Victory sex: ride the adrenaline rush

So, we aren't just watching the game; we are vibrating with it, as shown by 39% of fans who agree that adrenaline on the pitch is the secret ingredient for a 10/10 night. Use the victory as a win-win situation for your national team and sex life!

While 41% say the game is non-negotiable until the final second unwinds, 16.4% are "halftime heroes" who choose a quickie during the 15-minute break to maximise the adrenaline surge. We can absolutely agree that it's a better use of 15 minutes than listening to boring stats.

After a loss: comfort sex vs total silence

90 minutes of high-stakes tension: cortisol levels rise, the cheering grows more intense, but sometimes, despite the efforts of all the players and the captain's leadership, our team loses. The emotional cocktail of disappointment and sadness hits some fans harder. Almost half (45.7%) see their desire completely disappear after a heart-wrenching loss, and 30% want to be left alone. It's even more bitter when defeat was almost a victory.

While a loss is a mood-killer for most, a dedicated group uses intimacy as the ultimate emotional recovery tool - 13% turn to comfort sex as a way to boost endorphins and cancel out the stress of defeat. A little cuddle (or more) never hurt anyone.

The baby boom prophecy

But when the result goes the other way, the surge of optimism is so strong it can change a nation's demographics. History shows that after major football victories around the world, a baby boom followed 9 months later. It seems the emotional cocktail of victory pays off in more ways than one. From Iceland to Barcelona, fans agree: when national euphoria hits, reason goes out the window, and passion takes the wheel.

An overwhelming 80% of respondents believe in the "Iniesta effect" (the 9 months post-win birth spike). 34% believe passion and victory are true aphrodisiacs, while 46% credit the mix of hormones and celebratory drinks. Whatever the reason, if you're expecting a new addition to the family, we recommend watching the World Cup and cheering for your national team. Enjoy the euphoria!

Solo play: The "benchwarmer" strategy

If your partner is married to the screen and you feel like 'holding a candle' to them and their favourite team, it's the perfect time for some high-tech solo play. This is the perfect time for a new player to come to the field. Someone like Ina Thrust or Surfer 2, both guaranteed to deliver a goal.

While 50% of partners join in to watch the game, about 20% of respondents have either thought about or actually engaged in masturbation because their partner was too distracted by the match. Remember, don't just sit on the bench get in the game yourself.

Whether it's victory sex or comfort sex, the World Cup reminds us of one thing: we are emotional, sexual beings. Football may be about the 22 players on the field, but the most important result happens behind closed doors. So, as you put on your team colours, don't just stay on the bench. Whether your team wins or loses, make sure you score tonight. After all, in the game of passion, everyone deserves a trophy. An orgasm trophy, to be precise.

LELO is not just a sex toy brand; it's a self-care movement aimed at those who know that satisfaction transcends gender, sexual orientation, race, and age. We're offering the experience of ecstasy without shame, the pleasure of discovering all the wonders of one's body, thus facilitating our customers with confidence, that leads to a fulfilled intimate life. LELOi AB is the Swedish company behind LELO, where offices extend from Stockholm to San Jose, from Sydney to Shanghai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260612273647/en/

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