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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Experience OptiMorph's Latest MSpace Prefab House at NEW-HOUSING 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiMorph has officially announced its participation in the upcoming NEW-HOUSING Tiny House Festival, from 26 to 28 June 2026.

As one of the most critical events for small-scale living in Europe, the festival will gather industry leaders and showcase tiny and modular houses. It stands as Europe's ultimate hub for collective know-how, best practices, and direct industry collaboration.

At the heart of this gathering, OptiMorph will be unveiling its highly anticipated MSpace M6 Series at Booth TGA09.

Reimagining Space, Redefining Sustainability

OptiMorph designs and manufactures premium prefabricated and mobile homes tailored for boutique hotels, eco-resorts, and adventure seekers. Our products are not only beautiful and functional, but also energy-positive, low-impact, and fully integrated with renewable systems, such as PV and heat pumps.

M6 Series is a modern modular house designed for flexible, sustainable living. Featuring a minimalist silhouette, warm wood-textured cladding, and sleek dark metal framing, it blends naturally into forests, mountains, coastlines, and resorts. Integrated solar panels and soft ambient lighting enhance its eco-friendly and premium appeal. Large panoramic windows maximize daylight and create a seamless connection between indoor comfort and outdoor nature, delivering a compact yet luxurious living experience.

With the debut of the MSpace M6 Series, we are pushing the boundaries of what modular living can achieve:

  • Expandable Modular Living
  • One-Click Automatic Opening
  • Quick Installation
  • Smart Whole-Home Energy Solution

Meet Us in Karlsruhe

Whether you are looking to elevate your next eco-resort development or explore the absolute vanguard of small living, let's connect in person.

About OptiMorph

OptiMorph is the sub-brand of PHNIX, focusing on the prefabricated and modular house integrated with PHNIX HVAC energy solution. For more information on OptiMorph and its products, please visit www.optimorph.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-optimorphs-latest-mspace-prefab-house-at-new-housing-2026-302799128.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.