Quantum Cyber Terminates At-the-Market Facility, Citing Strengthened Financial Position and No Immediate Capital Needs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that, effective June 7, 2026, it has terminated its at-the-market issuance sales agreement with Maxim Group LLC (the "ATM Facility"), originally dated October 1, 2025 and amended on May 4, 2026.

The termination reflects the Company's significantly strengthened financial position following the completion of over $15 million in warrant exercise proceeds received in May 2026, as previously disclosed. With its enhanced balance sheet and the retirement of prior debt obligations, Quantum Cyber determined that the ATM Facility is no longer necessary to support its operating or strategic objectives at this time.

The Company's capital structure is currently debt-free, with no exercisable warrants outstanding. Management believes the existing cash position provides sufficient runway to fund the continued build-out of its autonomous defense platform, including the execution of its disclosed technology licensing pipeline, ongoing patent prosecution, research and development expansion, and strategic acquisition activity currently in progress.

"We are closing this facility from a position of financial strength, not necessity," said David Lazar, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Cyber. "With over $15 million in proceeds on our balance sheet, a debt-free capital structure, and a clear pipeline of announced initiatives ahead of us, we believe that we have the runway to execute on what we have disclosed and continue to build the autonomous defense platform we set out to create."

The Company's disclosed strategic pipeline includes the finalization of its manufacturing facility acquisition through Quantum Drones Corporation, continued patent prosecution across its growing intellectual property portfolio, the build-out of its domestic defense technology manufacturing complex, and the advancement of its System-of-Systems platform spanning drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP-hardened drone components, anti-drone ammunition, and command-and-control applications.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) an inability to successfully execute on the Company's acquisition and technology pipeline; (iv) unexpected expenses and cost overruns; (v) an inability to develop and sell products; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com