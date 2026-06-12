BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Inc.: BlockchAIn Announces Preliminary Inclusion in Russell Microcap Index

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) ("BlockchAIn" or the "Company"), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence ("AI") workloads, today announced that the Company is expected to join the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the first semi-annual 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to preliminary index additions lists published by FTSE Russell on May 22, May 29, June 5, and June 12, 2026.

The newly reconstituted Russell indexes take effect after the US market close on Friday, June 26, 2026.

"We are pleased that BlockchAIn Infrastructure is expected to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index," said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn Infrastructure. "As we continue to reposition the Company to support the growing demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, we believe inclusion in the index represents an important milestone in our evolution as a public company. We expect Russell index membership to enhance our visibility among institutional investors and help broaden awareness of our long-term growth strategy."

FTSE Russell previously announced the reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes is changing from an annual to a semi-annual schedule beginning in 2026.

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://www.aib.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the first semi-annual 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, the expected benefits of index membership, including any expanded visibility among institutional investors and broadening of the Company's shareholder base, and the Company's growth and development pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of AIB's management and are not predictions of actual performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the performance of the utility counterparty under the Electric Service Agreement, delays in permitting and regulatory approvals, utility interconnection and energization timing, tariff and rate changes, equipment availability, supply chain conditions, contractor performance, site transition execution, the ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage the business effectively, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, and broader market and economic conditions. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

AIB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us