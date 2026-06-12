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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 16:26 Uhr
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International WELL Building Institute: IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon to Deliver Keynote on the Future of Healthy Indoor Air at Indoor Air 2026 in Singapore

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / WHO: Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

WHAT: Keynote Address: A Defining Moment for Public Health: Ushering in a New Era for Healthy Indoor Air

June 12, 2026 /3BL/ - At the 19th International Conference of the International Society of Indoor Air Quality and Climate (ISIAQ), Indoor Air 2026, IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon will deliver a keynote outlining why indoor air quality (IAQ) has reached a critical public health and economic inflection point. The address will focus on how overlapping themes are driving rapid industry momentum:

  • Awareness: Elevating healthy indoor air as essential infrastructure for resilience and human performance.

  • Research: Hard data linking IAQ to cognitive function and productivity, creating an undeniable business case.

  • Innovation: Breakthroughs in continuous monitoring, precise measurement, and scalable interventions.

  • Advocacy: Global movements-headlined by the transformative work of the Global Commission for Healthy Indoor Air-and emerging standards driving systemic change.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 8:30 AM - 9:15 AM Singapore Time (SGT)

WHERE:
Indoor Air 2026 Conference
SMU Hall
Singapore Management University, Singapore

Please email media@wellcertified.com to coordinate on-site interviews

About the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

About the Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air

The Global Commission on Healthy Indoor Air is comprised of renowned international leaders and experts spanning public health, science, academia, policy and industry who are banding together to advance a Global Framework for Action for making healthy indoor environments the norm-not the exception-in all buildings everywhere. By charting a bold path forward and delivering a transdisciplinary strategy, the Commission seeks to empower decision-makers, accelerate innovation, unlock new sources of funding, shape policy and raise public awareness such that the health, economic and societal benefits of healthy indoor air are recognized, prioritized and realized at scale.

##

Find more stories and multimedia from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-well-building-institute
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iwbi-president-and-ceo-rachel-hodgdon-to-deliver-keynote-on-the-1176536

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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