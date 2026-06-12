DealFlow Events: PREDICT 2026 Announces Second Round of Speakers, Mandate to Bring Regulatory Clarity to Prediction Markets

Meet the experts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / The sharpest minds in the business of prediction markets will come together on October 6-7 in New York City to provide regulatory clarity on this rapidly expanding ecosystem. PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference will deliver insights as well as superb networking and deal-making opportunities. Today we are excited to announce our second slate of in-person speakers whose expertise in the business of prediction markets is renowned:

Dan Berkovitz, Vice Chair, External and Regulatory Affairs, Millennium Management

Dorothy DeWitt, CEO/founder, Tolt Strategies

Chris Grove, Co-founding partner, Acies Investments

Rick Heaslip, General counsel and chief regulatory officer, Kalshi

Daniel Kaufman, Founder, Kinetic Alpha

Neal Kumar, Chief legal officer, PolyMarket

Renato Mariotti, Partner, Paul Hastings

David Miller, Director, Division of Enforcement, Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Dr. Laila Mintas, CEO and founder, 365Prediction

John Aristotle Phillips, CEO, Aristotle and PredictIt

Nick Roos, Chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

Jonathan Schmalfeld, Policy director, The Digital Chamber

Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, Senior vice president, GM, DraftKings Predictions

Seth Young, CEO, High Roller

In the upcoming weeks, we will announce additional regulatory and legislative officials joining the conference program.

Our speaking faculty will offer a thoughtful and balanced approach to coverage of the business of prediction markets including gaming, crypto, and Wall Street applications. These speakers are the innovators and operators pushing the sector forward from niche curiosity to institutional infrastructure.

The conversation includes:

The future of decentralized forecasting

AI agents and autonomous trading systems

Institutional adoption of prediction markets

Regulation, compliance, and market structure

Liquidity, market making, and trading strategies

The intersection of prediction markets, media, and finance

Where the industry is heading over the next 12-24 months

More speakers, platform and sponsor announcements, and high-value networking experiences will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

If you want to understand where prediction markets are heading - and meet the people building that future - PREDICT 2026 is where you need to be.

Registration is now open. Learn more and secure your spot: https://predict-conference.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Evans

DealFlow Events

sevans@dealflowevents.com

About PREDICT

Produced by DealFlow Events, PREDICT: The Prediction Markets Conference provides actionable insights, high-level networking, and unmatched access to decision-makers across the prediction markets ecosystem.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/predict-2026-announces-second-round-of-speakers-mandate-to-bring-1176537