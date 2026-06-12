Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - LDIC Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (TSX: MDS.UN) (the "Fund"), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.05923 per Class A unit and US$0.05261 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before July 10, 2026, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2026.

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Source: Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund