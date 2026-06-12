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Dow Jones News
12.06.2026 16:45 Uhr
235 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 13. Juni bis Montag, 15. Juni (vorläufige Fassung)

DJ TAGESVORSCHAU/Samstag, 13. Juni bis Montag, 15. Juni (vorläufige Fassung) 

=== 
S O N N T A G, 14. Juni 2026 
    - CH/Referendum zu einer Begrenzung der Einwohnerzahl auf 10 Millionen 
 
M O N T A G, 15. Juni 2026 
*** 08:00 DE/Großhandelspreise Mai 
*** 09:30 EU/EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde, Keynote bei Konferenz "Money in transition: 
     digitalisation and innovation in payments" 
  10:00 DE/Adtran Networks SE, HV 
*** 11:00 EU/Handelsbilanz April 
*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion April 
     Eurozone 
     PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/ k.A. 
     zuvor:  +0,2% gg Vm/-2,1% gg Vj 
*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Juni 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  k.A. 
*** 15:15 US/Industrieproduktion und Kapazitätsauslastung Mai 
     Industrieproduktion 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  +0,7% 
     Kapazitätsauslastung 
     PROGNOSE: k.A. 
     zuvor:  76,1% 
*** 16:00 AT/EZB-Ratsmitglied Kocher, Rede bei Veranstaltung zu 
     "Central Banking in an Era of Geopolitical Uncertainty" 
===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich

einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/kch/apo/hab/mgo/kla

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 12, 2026 10:09 ET (14:09 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.