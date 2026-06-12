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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 16:50 Uhr
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SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: What Do ASC's New Standards Mean for Aquaculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

What do ASC's New Standards Mean for Aquaculture?

Tuesday, June 30th, 2026

8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER NOW

The newly aligned ASC Farm Standard version 1.0.1 represents a significant step forward in advancing responsible aquaculture practices, introducing updated requirements, processes, and expectations for certified farms.

While the standard officially comes into effect on August 1, 2026, the ASC has established a two-year transition period. During this time, aquaculture operations can voluntarily undergo assessments against the new standard, allowing farms, consultants, and stakeholders to prepare for future compliance and better understand what's ahead.

Join us on Tuesday, June 30th for an informational session with Brian Ahlers, Technical Sales Manager, as he walks through the key elements of the updated standard. Attendees will gain clarity on the changes, explore the assessment process, and learn how to successfully navigate the transition toward the future state of ASC certification.

REGISTER NOW

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-what-do-ascs-new-standards-mean-for-aquacu-1176548

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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