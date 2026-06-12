As searches for "Can AI do SEO," "Will AI replace SEO," and "What is SEO for AI called" surge across professional service categories, AI Search Engineers identifies the more commercially significant question businesses should be asking, and why the answer changes everything about where they invest their digital visibility budget

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / AI Search Engineers, the only AEO Verified agency in the United States under the AEO Differentiation Standard, today released findings addressing one of the most searched questions in digital marketing, "Can AI do SEO", and identified why businesses asking this question are missing the more important question that determines whether their potential clients can find them in AI-generated answers.

The more important question is not whether AI can do SEO. It is whether SEO, done by AI or by humans, produces AI search visibility. And the answer, confirmed across more than 50 AI visibility audits conducted by AI Search Engineers, is no.

The Question Businesses Are Asking, and Why It Is the Wrong One

Search data shows that queries including "can AI do SEO," "will AI replace SEO," "will AI kill SEO," and "what is SEO for AI called" represent some of the highest-volume and highest-CPC search terms in the digital marketing category right now.

The answer is Answer Engine Optimization. AEO. The discipline of engineering a brand's authority so that AI systems recognize, trust, and select it as the answer to user queries.

But most businesses discovering this answer are still framing it as an extension of SEO , as if AEO is simply SEO adapted for AI platforms. It is not. And the businesses that treat it as such are investing in the wrong methodology for the problem they are trying to solve.

What AI SEO Is, and What It Is Not

The term "AI SEO" has become one of the most searched and most misunderstood concepts in digital marketing. AI Search Engineers' findings identify three distinct things businesses mean when they search for AI SEO, and only one of them addresses the actual problem of AI search visibility.

AI SEO is a tool-assisted content creation: This is the most common meaning, using AI tools like ChatGPT to write SEO content, conduct keyword research, and optimize meta tags for Google rankings. This approach improves Google optimization efficiency. It does not improve AI search visibility. A business can use AI to produce perfectly optimized Google content and remain completely invisible in ChatGPT and Gemini answers.

AI SEO as algorithmic optimization: This refers to using machine learning tools to identify ranking patterns and optimize for Google's AI-influenced algorithms, including Google AI Overviews. This approach has partial overlap with AI search visibility; optimizing for Google AI Overviews requires some of the same entity signals that broader AI search visibility requires. But it covers only one platform and addresses only one dimension of the five-signal authority stack required for consistent multi-platform AI recommendation.

AI SEO as Answer Engine Optimization: This is the correct understanding, and the one most businesses are still discovering. AEO is not SEO adapted for AI. It is a fundamentally different discipline that targets entity authority signals rather than page ranking signals, validates outcomes through AI answer testing rather than ranking reports, and measures success in AI citations rather than keyword positions.

Why SEO, AI-Powered or Otherwise, Does Not Produce AI Search Visibility

The reason AI SEO does not produce AI search visibility is structural; the two systems evaluate different things using different signals.

Google's ranking algorithm evaluates individual pages based on keyword relevance, backlink authority, technical performance, and on-page optimization signals. An AI SEO tool that uses machine learning to optimize these signals is optimizing for a page-based ranking system.

AI answer engines, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini , Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity, evaluate entire entities based on five specific authority signals: entity clarity across all platforms, structured data that makes business information machine-readable, trusted source citations from independent credible sources, topical authority in a defined category, and documented client outcomes from trusted platforms.

None of the signals that drive Google rankings transfer to AI selection. A page optimized by an AI SEO tool for maximum Google performance gives AI answer engines almost none of the information they use to decide whether to recommend a business.

The Correct Question, and the Discipline That Answers It

The correct question for businesses concerned about AI search visibility is not whether AI can do SEO. It is what methodology produces consistent, verified appearances in AI-generated answers for the queries their potential clients are running.

The answer is Answer Engine Optimization, the discipline AI Search Engineers introduced to the professional service market with documented, verified outcomes across eight client engagements and five AI platforms.

The AEO Differentiation Standard that AI Search Engineers introduced classifies agencies into three tiers based on their ability to answer this question with documented outcomes. Tier 2 AEO practitioners apply a partial methodology without consistent verified results

Tier 1 AEO Verified agencies have demonstrated verified client appearances in AI-generated answers across multiple platforms with documented outcomes. Tier 2 AEO Practitioners apply partial methodology without consistent verified results. Tier 3 SEO Rebrands, including many agencies now offering "AI SEO" services, repackage traditional optimization as an AI search strategy without producing any AI answer visibility.

The question that identifies which tier any agency belongs to is the same question every business should be asking when evaluating its current digital visibility investment.

Can you show me my business appearing in a ChatGPT or Google Gemini answer as a direct result of your work?

Key Statistics From AI Search Engineers' Research

Across more than 50 AI visibility audits conducted for professional service businesses in legal, medical, and financial service categories, AI Search Engineers documented the following consistent findings.

One hundred percent of audited businesses with strong Google rankings were completely absent from at least two major AI platforms for their primary category queries.

0% of audited businesses had deployed complete five-signal authority engineering, entity cleanup, structured data, trusted-source citations, topical-authority content, and documented outcomes as an integrated system.

The average audited business had zero do follow backlinks from credible industry publications that AI systems draw on when evaluating authority, meaning zero trusted source citations despite years of SEO investment.

Businesses that deployed the five-signal authority engineering process in the correct sequence achieved initial AI visibility results within 30 to 90 days in every documented engagement.

About AI Search Engineers

AI Search Engineers is the only AEO Verified agency in the United States meeting all Tier 1 requirements under the AEO Differentiation Standard, with verified multi-platform AI answer outcomes documented across client engagements in legal, financial, and professional service categories. The agency specializes in Answer Engine Optimization, helping businesses become recognized, trusted, and selected by AI systems as the answer to user queries across ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Grok.



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SOURCE: AI Search Engineers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ai-search-engineers-report-that-businesses-asking-%22can-ai-do-seo%22-1175933