Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) will host its Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2026 at The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, as well as virtually. This hybrid event will provide insights into the company's strategic priorities, business outlook, and key developments.
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Event Details:
- Date: 26 November 2026
- Location: The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, The Circle 41, Zurich Airport
- Welcome Coffee: 8:30 AM
- Start of Event: 9:00 AM
- End of Event: 12:00 PM
- Flying Lunch: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Please note that this is a preliminary save-the-date notification. A formal invitation, including the full agenda and registration link, will follow in due course.
Save the date calendar file
We look forward to welcoming you to Zurich.
Alain Schaffter, CFO
Barbora Blaha, Head IR
|For more information
|Investors
Barbora Blaha
Head Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 58 595 0573
Email: ir@bachem.com
|Media
Patrick Barth
Head Group Communications & External Affairs
Tel.: +41 58 595 4522
Email: media@bachem.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301280
Source: Bachem Holding AG