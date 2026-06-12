The acquisition unites the industry's broadest data and API platform with Blockworks' investor relations and disclosure infrastructure, creating a single system of record for onchain assets.

Blockworks, the leading crypto data platform, today announced it has acquired Messari, a crypto data and market intelligence company. The deal brings together two of the industry's largest information businesses and marks the first major acquisition following Blockworks' recent Series A extension at a $192 million valuation. Blockworks raised the funds in part to consolidate crypto's fragmented data and information market.

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Blockworks acquires Messari

Messari has spent eight years building the most comprehensive data platform in crypto. They have coverage of more than 40,000 assets and the most powerful API in the industry, spanning assets, markets, exchanges, news, research, stablecoins, protocols, networks, token unlocks, fundraising, social sentiment, event monitoring, watchlists, and more. Messari data has become critical infrastructure.

The acquisition creates a two-sided platform connecting both halves of onchain capital markets. Blockworks has built for the issuer side, offering standardized disclosures through the Token Transparency Framework, the first full-stack investor relations platform for onchain assets, trusted research, and institutional distribution. Messari has built for the investor and platform side, with market intelligence, data coverage, APIs, and AI tools used by funds, exchanges, custodians, fintechs, brokerages, regulators, and developers.

"This acquisition connects the two sides of the market," said Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockworks. "Issuers maintain a trusted record of their business, and investors, exchanges, regulators, and investors consume that record through research, APIs, and automated workflows. More issuers make the data more valuable. More investors make publishing through Blockworks more important. Together, we close the loop."

The deal is a bet that crypto's data and information layer will consolidate the way Wall Street information services once did into a small set of dominant platforms like S&P Global, Moody's, FactSet, and Bloomberg and that AI agents will be among the fastest-growing consumers of this data. Traditional capital markets have long relied on data, ratings, benchmarks, disclosure infrastructure, and workflow software to allow issuers and investors to operate at scale. Crypto has not yet built an equivalent layer.

"AI makes this opportunity larger, not smaller," Yanowitz added. "In legacy markets, ratings, research, and diligence required enormous analyst headcount. In crypto, the raw material is already digital, structured, and real-time. As markets move onchain, the winning platform will combine trusted data, issuer-provided disclosures, onchain activity, market intelligence, and AI-native workflows."

For Messari customers, core products and coverage will continue, strengthened by the broader platform underneath them. Near-term product focus for the combined company includes deeper data coverage, stronger APIs, more complete investor relations tooling, better monitoring and compliance workflows, and more useful research and ratings.

"Messari and Blockworks have both spent years focused on bringing more transparency, trust, and structure to crypto markets," said Diran Li, Messari CEO. "Coming together allows us to pursue that shared vision more efficiently and build a stronger platform for the customers, investors, and institutions moving onchain."

Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito, Blockworks' co-founders, shared a letter about the acquisition on the company's blog. Read it here.

About Blockworks

Founded in 2018, Blockworks connects investors and businesses in onchain capital markets. The company's mission is to build trust in onchain markets, giving businesses a platform to earn trust and providing investors with the information they need to underwrite the asset class. Its products include an onchain data platform, Blockworks Investor Relations, and the Token Transparency Framework. Blockworks is headquartered in New York City and employs nearly 100 people across a dozen countries.

Learn more at www.blockworks.com.

About Messari

Messari is a crypto data and market intelligence platform that provides asset coverage, research, APIs, market data, protocol data, token unlocks, fundraising data, event monitoring, watchlists, and AI tools for crypto market participants. Messari has data coverage for more than 40,000 crypto assets, and its API and market intelligence products are used by funds, exchanges, developers, internal product teams, and increasingly AI agents.

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Contacts:

Joy Thomas, joy@blockworks.co