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WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
12.06.26 | 19:28
142,66 Euro
-0,79 % -1,14
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Software
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142,52142,7619:29
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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 19:18 Uhr
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Flosum Outlines Agentic DevOps Approach as Enterprises Scale Salesforce Agentforce

Purpose-built Salesforce DevSecOps platform addresses the release management and governance demands of autonomous agent deployments ahead of World Tour London

LONDON, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum, the end-to-end enterprise DevSecOps platform purpose-built for Salesforce, today outlined its Agentic DevOps approach for enterprises deploying Salesforce Agentforce at scale.

Flosum will be present at Salesforce World Tour London on June 18 at ExCeL London, where the company will meet with enterprise architects, IT leaders, and Salesforce teams navigating the operational complexity of Agentforce adoption.

Why Agentforce Demands a New DevOps Approach

Deploying Agentforce introduces a layer of complexity that sits on top of an already demanding Salesforce release process. Autonomous agents require careful management of metadata, configurations, permissions, and guardrails across development, staging, and production environments. A change that breaks an agent's operating parameters in production is an operational and compliance event.

Flosum's Agentic DevOps approach addresses this through three capabilities:

Safe agent deployment. Managing the metadata, guardrails, and configurations required to move Agentforce agents through environments safely and reliably.

Goal-driven release management. High-level, goal-oriented tracking that automatically surfaces dependency risk and delivery friction before it reaches production.

Governance at machine speed. Compliance enforcement and audit trail generation embedded directly into the release workflow, so governance keeps pace with the speed at which autonomous agents operate.

"The realization of a true Agentic Enterprise requires an equally intelligent, goal-driven foundation to build, deploy, and secure it," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "With Agentic DevOps, we are ensuring that the release lifecycle for Salesforce Agentforce is seamless, secure, and resilient. By offering flexible cloud and self-hosted deployment options, we give global enterprises the architectural control and trust required to scale autonomous operations without risk."

Connect at World Tour London

Flosum will be at Salesforce World Tour London on June 18 at ExCeL London. To schedule a meeting with the Flosum team, visit https://explore.flosum.com/agentforce-world-tour-london-2026.html.

About Flosum

Flosum is the end-to-end enterprise DevSecOps platform purpose-built for Salesforce. Flosum unifies release management, data backup and archive, and security orchestration into a single secure framework, helping enterprise organizations deploy faster, govern with confidence, and operate Salesforce at scale without sacrificing compliance or control.

Media Contact

Sydnie Mulcahy
Director of Product Marketing, Flosum
smulcahy@flosum.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flosum-outlines-agentic-devops-approach-as-enterprises-scale-salesforce-agentforce-302799292.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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