As a wearable technology that forgoes drugs and stimulants, Super Patch aims to support wellness through a gentle, measured means.

TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable technology company Super Patch recently announced its move from early awareness into mass adoption earlier this year, citing growing physician recommendations, expanding use in professional sports environments, 16 peer-reviewed and published studies, and increasing national media attention as evidence of its expansion.

The Super Patch's Function

The Super Patch is a wearable technology that sends a gentle signal through the skin intended to help the nervous system communicate more clearly, thereby allowing the body to respond to stress, trauma, or other stimuli with greater ease. This solution does not require the user to ingest drugs, stimulants, or any other substances, instead relying exclusively on the body's own internal messaging systems.

Per Jay Dhaliwal, the company's founder and CEO, "Super Patch was built around a simple belief: the body is intelligent. Our job is not to override it, but to help it hear a clearer message. As more doctors, athletes, and everyday people experience this technology, we are seeing a shift from curiosity to trust-and from trust to mass adoption."

Super Patch states that people are looking for simple, drug-free ways to support sleep, movement, focus, calm, recovery, and performance. The company aims to meet that moment with a technology that works with the body instead of adding something to it.

To explain how the Super Patch actually functions, the company noted: "When the pattern contacts the skin, it stimulates receptors-most notably PIEZO ion channels-that convert mechanical input into organized electrical signaling. These signals ascend through peripheral neural pathways to the central nervous system, where they help recalibrate sensory processing, support neuroplastic changes, and modulate autonomic balance."

Notable Credibility Milestones

To date, Super Patch has earned support from 16 peer-reviewed and published studies across pain relief, sleep, stress, mental wellness, balance, and athletic performance, as well as a university study with Division 1 athletes showing measurable performance improvement.

The company has also had more than $40 million invested in R&D and says its products have been recommended by thousands of medical doctors across America. Super Patch's products have been reported to be used in several major sports leagues' locker rooms and have obtained media coverage in major publications.

These various mentions, uses, and studies highlight Super Patch's growing presence within the wellness industry, particularly among noninvasive wearables. These developments also demonstrate Super Patch's progress toward mass adoption, allowing it to reach broader consumer audiences looking for wellness solutions that do not add anything to the body but instead simply enhance its existing systems.

About The Super Patch Company

The Super Patch Company is a wellness technology company focused on helping people reconnect with the natural intelligence of the body. Its wearable patches use Vibrotactile Technology to send gentle physical signals through the skin, supporting the nervous system without drugs, stimulants, or ingestion. With products designed to support rest, focus, calm, movement, balance, and performance, Super Patch is helping people discover what their body can do when it receives a clearer message.

Media Contact

Yasmeen Dhaliwal

614-370-7484

yasmeend@superpatch.com

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