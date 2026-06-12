Zaurix Ltd.: ZAURIX Opens London Office to Expand Trading Infrastructure for Algorithmic Traders

ZAURIX (Zaurix Ltd.), a multi-asset trading firm with Swiss origins, has opened an office in London. The expansion extends the company's MetaTrader 5 trading infrastructure and services for automated and algorithmic traders to clients worldwide.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / ZAURIX (Zaurix Ltd.), a multi-asset trading firm with Swiss origins, today announced the opening of its London office. The expansion supports the company's services for automated and algorithmic traders, as artificial intelligence plays an increasingly significant role in global markets.

Automated and algorithmic systems now account for a substantial share of trading activity across asset classes, and artificial intelligence is increasingly used to analyse, price and trade in markets. In J.P. Morgan's 2025 e-Trading Edit survey of more than 4,200 institutional traders, roughly two-thirds identified artificial intelligence and machine learning as the most influential trading technologies over the next three years, up from around half two years earlier (Source: J.P. Morgan, e-Trading Edit 2025). For market participants, this shift brings both opportunities and challenges, as automated trading depends on clear strategy, disciplined risk management and reliable infrastructure.

ZAURIX provides the platform and infrastructure for connecting, testing and operating automated trading systems. The company does not supply trading systems or algorithms, and its approach emphasises structured, rules-based trading supported by defined risk controls.

The London office reflects the city's status as an international centre for finance and technology. It will serve as a base for the firm's work with traders, developers and partners.

The ZAURIX platform is built on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely used platform for multi-asset and algorithmic execution, and operates under a full MT5 licence. It is designed around three areas: execution, with order routing on colocated MT5 infrastructure intended to remain stable during periods of high volatility; connectivity, with documented access for Expert Advisors (EAs), custom tools and automated trading agents; and risk management, with account safeguards and governance controls. Expert Advisors are supported across all account types, and VPS hosting is available for continuous, 24/7 strategy operation.

Traders can choose from three account types, each offering up to 1:2000 leverage. The Standard and Cent accounts require a minimum deposit of USD 100, with no commission and spreads of 1.5 and 1.8 pips, respectively. The Raw account requires a minimum deposit of USD 1,000, with spreads starting at 0.0 pips and a commission of USD 2-4 per lot. Zaurix Limited is registered with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (Registration No. 31000329726828).

ZAURIX also confirmed plans to develop an EA Partner ecosystem for the automated-trading community, bringing together EA and algorithm developers, signal and strategy providers, technology and VPS partners, and introducing brokers. Further details of the EA Partner Programme are expected in the coming months.

"The future of trading will combine human direction with machine precision," said Lucian Keller, speaking on behalf of ZAURIX. "We do not supply trading systems or promise returns. Our purpose is to provide reliable, transparent infrastructure that connects trading strategies to the market, and the London office is the next step in making this available to clients worldwide."

ZAURIX welcomes clients worldwide. More information is available at https://zaurix.com.

About ZAURIX

ZAURIX (Zaurix Ltd.) is a multi-asset trading firm with Swiss origins and an office in London. The company provides MetaTrader 5-based trading infrastructure for automated and algorithmic traders, including support for Expert Advisors across Standard, Cent and Raw account types, with VPS hosting available for continuous operation. Zaurix Limited is registered with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a Money Services Business (Registration No. 31000329726828). The company serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://zaurix.com.

Risk Warning

Trading in foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High leverage can work against you as well as for you. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice where appropriate.

Media Contact

Organization: Zaurix Ltd.

Contact Person Name: Lucian Keller

Website: https://zaurix.com

Email: contact@zaurix.com

Contact Number: +447526182676

Address: Ground Floor, The Sotheby Building, Rodney Village, Rodney Bay

Address 2: Postal Code LC01 401

City: Gros-Islet

Country: Saint Lucia

SOURCE: Zaurix Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zaurix-opens-london-office-to-expand-trading-infrastructure-for-1176477