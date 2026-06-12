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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 20:50 Uhr
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New to The Street Broadcasting Saturday June 13th 630pm est ACROSS BLOOMBERG TELEVISION IN THE U.S., LATIN AMERICA, AND MENA

Brent Lucas, CEO of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH), Discusses the Company's Breakthrough Fully Implanted Hearing Device Designed to Deliver 24-Hour Hearing

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / New to The Street announces its upcoming Saturday broadcast airing across Bloomberg Television in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), featuring innovative public companies, entrepreneurs, and industry thought leaders.

Leading this week's program is Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH), who discusses the company's groundbreaking fully implanted hearing device technology designed to provide continuous 24-hour hearing . Envoy Medical continues to pioneer advancements in hearing health technology with a focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Also featured on the program is Ed Delahunty, Founder of Slabz.com, discussing the rapidly growing collectibles marketplace and trading card industry. Slabz.com offers collectors access to more than $30 million in graded trading cards, sealed packs, and collectible inventory through its innovative arcade-style platform.

Next, Jessica Nazario of YourTitleConnection.com joins renowned business strategist David T. Fagan to discuss the evolving real estate and title services landscape, entrepreneurship, and business growth strategies.

David T. Fagan also joins Jane King for an insightful interview with Joanna Horton McPherson, creator of the True Influence Method, exploring leadership, influence, personal branding, and strategies for professional and business success.

The program airs as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and is supported by television commercial campaigns from DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN), Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX), and IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC). These companies will receive additional visibility through New to The Street's integrated television, digital, and social media distribution platforms.

The broadcast will be distributed throughout Bloomberg Television's U.S., Latin America, and MENA networks while also reaching millions of viewers through New to The Street TV's digital ecosystem, including its YouTube channel with more than 4.77 million subscribers.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of television's longest-running sponsored business programs, featuring public and private companies, innovative technologies, industry leaders, and emerging growth stories. The platform combines national television broadcasting with digital media, social media amplification, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver visibility to companies and brands worldwide.

FOLLOW THE GROWTH. SUBSCRIBE TODAY.

Join more than 4.77 million subscribers on the New to The Street TV YouTube Channel for exclusive CEO interviews, market insights, business features, and sponsored programming from innovative public and private companies worldwide.

https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv?si=3bt6LGt-fw3Epamj

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

New to The Street TV YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/@newtothestreettv

Website:
https://www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-broadcasting-saturday-june-13th-630pm-est-across-bl-1176662

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.