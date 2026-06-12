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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2026 21:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Electrification Opportunity Expands

Elektros Inc. Advances Lithium Initiatives, EV Charging Innovation, and Strategic Market Engagement

As Global Demand for Critical Minerals, Energy Infrastructure, and Electric Vehicles Continues to Accelerate

ELEKTROS INC. (OTC PINK: ELEK)

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today provided an update regarding its ongoing focus on hard rock lithium opportunities, patented electric vehicle charging technology, and continued efforts to advance its long-term strategic initiatives in support of the evolving electrification marketplace.

As global demand for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and critical minerals continues to expand, Elektros remains focused on developing opportunities related to lithium resources and technologies designed to support future transportation and energy infrastructure needs.

"Our vision remains centered on the future of energy, transportation, and critical minerals," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc.

The Company's patented electric vehicle charging technology, protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100, relates to multi-port charging technology designed for electric vehicle charging applications.

As part of its intellectual property strategy, Elektros has communicated with various automotive industry participants regarding its patented technology. The Company recently received correspondence from counsel representing Volkswagen Group of America acknowledging receipt of the Company's patent-related communication and indicating that the matter would be reviewed internally. The correspondence does not constitute an admission of infringement, liability, licensing, or any commercial agreement.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information
Elektros Inc.
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/electrification-opportunity-expands-1176666

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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