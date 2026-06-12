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PR Newswire
12.06.2026 21:18 Uhr
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ZELUS LAUNCHES HOME TACTICAL FITNESS INITIATIVE FOR OFF-DUTY LAW ENFORCEMENT, DEPLOYING MISSION-GRADE DESIGN TO HOME GYMS

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelus, a global leader in innovative athletic equipment and an Amazon bestseller in wearable resistance, has officially announced its new functional training initiative: Off-Duty Cop Workouts: Building Tactical Fitness at Home. This comprehensive operational guide and product showcase provides law enforcement officers, first responders, and tactical athletes with the specialized strategies needed to maintain peak physical readiness and explosive power outside the precinct gym.

Tactical fitness demands a unique blend of core stability, aerobic endurance, and multi-planar power to handle real-world physical stressors. However, unpredictable shift schedules, mandatory overtime, and high stress often prevent officers from accessing traditional training facilities. Zelus bridges this critical gap by providing ultra-durable, high-intensity home training frameworks centered around their professional-grade wearable weight systems.

"First responders don't have the luxury of a predictable environment; their physical preparation must mirror the erratic, high-stakes nature of their duties," said the engineering and athletic development team at Zelus. "Our goal is to remove the barriers to elite readiness. By combining structured home workout protocols with our mission-grade weighted gear, we are giving off-duty personnel the ultimate foundation to maintain operational excellence, protect their longevity, and unlock their personal strength on their own terms."

Mission-Grade Gear: The Off-Duty Equipment Framework

At the absolute center of the Off-Duty Tactical Fitness Initiative is Zelus's elite high-intensity line, specifically engineered to withstand the rigorous demands of military and law enforcement bodyweight conditioning:

The Zelus Heavy Training Performance Vest (Model: FWV-HT)

Built as a tactical powerhouse, this vest commands a 5/5 workout intensity rating. Constructed from ultra-rugged, military-grade 900D Oxford Fabric and lined with high-density comfort foam padding, it survives the most punishing home workouts.

Solid-Block Progressive Overload

Moving away from loose sandbags, the FWV-HT utilizes secure, modular solid iron blocks that can be scaled across elite weight tiers of 23, 36, or 45 lbs. This allows tactical athletes to perfectly replicate the shifting weight of body armor and duty rigs.

Enhanced Operational Safety

Fully integrated with highly visible reflective strips, the vest guarantees maximum passive safety during low-light nighttime or early-morning outdoor hill sprints and rucking sessions.

Hassle-Free Post-Workout Care

To handle intense sweat and debris, the heavy-duty fabric chassis is fully machine washable, ensuring it remains clean and fresh for subsequent training cycles.

Training the Line: Core Home Tactical Workouts

The new Zelus guide details specific, space-efficient home workout structures that target functional law enforcement movements-such as dummy drags, foot pursuits, and fence climbs-using the Zelus FWV-HT Performance Vest:

  1. The Precinct Metcon: A high-velocity circuit pairing weighted push-ups, pull-ups, air squats, and burpees to build muscular endurance under simulated structural load.
  2. Siren Sprints: High-intensity interval training (HIIT) combining short, explosive weighted sprints with active recovery walks to mimic the sudden cardiovascular spikes of emergency responses.
  3. The Baseline Ruck: Utilizing the vest's balanced Y-shape load distribution to build elite lower-back and hip stamina through neighborhood power walking, reinforcing spinal alignment and core stabilization.
About Zelus

Trusted by over two million users across more than 10 countries, Zelus has firmly established itself as a global leader in the fitness industry, particularly in the weighted vest market, where it consistently ranks as a top-selling brand year after year. Built on the belief that fitness is a personal journey, not a competition, Zelus challenges conventional fitness norms and eliminates the pressure of comparison, focusing instead on empowering individuals to achieve their goals safely and effectively.

Zelus' products are engineered with precision and durability in mind. Each weighted vest is designed to fit anatomically, distributing weight evenly across the body to minimize strain and maximize comfort during any activity. From everyday users seeking to enhance daily wellness and build functional strength, to off-duty law enforcement and tactical professionals maintaining peak readiness, Zelus provides reliable, high-quality gear that supports a wide range of fitness levels and routines.

Availability:

The Off-Duty Cop Workouts Guide and the heavy-duty tactical fitness product line are available immediately via the official Zelus website and authorized global distributors.

Contact:
Person Name: Elena Vance
Support: info@zelusfitness.com
Official Website: www.zelusfitness.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zelus-launches-home-tactical-fitness-initiative-for-off-duty-law-enforcement-deploying-mission-grade-design-to-home-gyms-302799376.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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