Lake Placid, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - JFM Sports Inc. is proud to announce that a collection of life-sized Montreal Canadiens player portraits from the 1920s has been fully identified after decades of mystery. All eight players depicted in a collection of life-sized Montreal Canadiens portraits dating to the 1920s have now been identified, following the completion of historical research and archival verification efforts conducted with assistance from hockey historians and the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Montreal Canadiens Portrait Collection is reported to have been discovered in the 1990s, around the time the original Montreal Forum was emptied. Following the discovery, the portraits underwent restoration and historical validation as efforts continued to determine the identities of the players depicted.

The identification process involved the review of archival materials, historical photographs, and period newspaper publications. Sources examined during the research included La Presse archives from 1927, which provided historical references used to compare and verify player identities. This additional research led to the confirmation of the final three previously unidentified players, bringing the total number of identified portraits to eight.

The collection includes several notable figures from early Montreal Canadiens history. With all eight portraits now identified, the collection represents a documented visual record connected to an important period in the history of the franchise and the development of professional hockey.

"What began as a remarkable discovery has evolved into a documented piece of hockey history," said John F. Morgan.

The collection is currently being presented to collectors and institutions interested in preserving significant hockey memorabilia.

About JFM Sports Inc.

JFM Sports Inc. is a TV Sports Production and Sponsorship company that is also involved in Sports Memorabilia. JFM preserves, researches, and presents historically significant sports memorabilia using restoration initiatives and collaboration with collectors. The company is dedicated to advancing historical understanding and helping ensure that important pieces of sports history heritage remain accessible to people, institutions, and future generations.

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Source: GetFeatured