Charlotte Tilbury CBE, sole Founder, President, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, has been awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the King's Birthday Honours 2026 for services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

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Charlotte Tilbury, founder, president, chairman and chief creative officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, who has been awarded a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 2026 for services to the beauty industry and entrepreneurship. (Photo: Charlotte Tilbury team)

This honour recognises Charlotte's contribution to leading and building Britain's most successful global beauty brand. She has played a defining role in revolutionising the beauty industry and driving economic growth of the UK beauty sector, which has expanded from approximately £17bn in 2013 to over £31bn today.

Charlotte Tilbury CBE is the visionary entrepreneur at the helm of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, the award-winning global brand she launched in 2013. The business has become a global category leader, operating across 57 markets with over 5,500 distribution points worldwide and employing more than 3,000 people. Today, the business is the UK's number one prestige makeup brand and a defining force in modern beauty.

A pioneering businesswoman, Charlotte has transformed how consumers engage with beauty by combining artistry, technology and commercial discipline building a social audience that exceeds 20 million. Her approach has democratised professional expertise at scale, from iconic product franchises such as Pillow Talk and AIRbrush to industry-leading innovation in digital and AI-powered personalisation.

Commenting, Charlotte Tilbury CBE, said:

"I am deeply honoured to receive a CBE in the King's Birthday Honours. Just over a decade ago, I had a vision to build the biggest British beauty brand and take it to the world, empowering everyone, everywhere to feel confident and unlock their potential. Today, Charlotte Tilbury is a multibillion-pound British business, and I am proud that it has helped establish our beauty industry as one of the UK's most dynamic and influential business sectors.

"I would like to thank my incredible dream team this moment belongs to them and our wonderful community, the extraordinary artists, creators and partners I have brought together, and the millions of customers around the world who are part of the Charlotte Tilbury story. They are the true magic behind everything we do.

"I am more driven than ever to keep pushing boundaries and shaping the future of beauty."

Charlotte's industry leading success is underpinned by an unrivalled 34-year career as one of the most influential makeup artists of all time, uniquely working across editorial, campaigns, runway, couture and red carpets. Charlotte has redefined the beauty industry by combining artistry, technology and commercial discipline to deliver sustained, profitable growth. She has created globally iconic product franchises, led first-to-market digital innovation, and in 2020, led the strategic partnership with Puig, securing a valuation in excess of £1bn for what had become the biggest British beauty business of all time.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty's global success is a testament to Charlotte's sustained leadership, drive and strategic direction. Charlotte has received over 600 industry awards and was previously awarded an MBE in 2018. She serves as the Global Ambassador for Enterprise for The King's Trust and the Co-Chair of the charity's Global Gala. In her role as Global Ambassador, Charlotte supports His Majesty the King's mission to champion young people in the UK and give them the tools, belief and opportunity to transform their lives and their communities. She also supports George and Amal's 'Clooney Foundation for Justice's' Albies awards, using her global platform to help them on their incredible mission to shine a spotlight on defenders of justice around the world. She is an official partner of the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 'Rocket Fund' to help ends AIDS for everyone, everywhere. And she has been an ambassador for Women For Women International a charity that helps women affected by conflict donating via sales of her Hot Lips lipstick collection.

Notes to editors

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Further information on Charlotte Tilbury is available at www.charlottetilbury.com

About Charlotte Tilbury CBE

Founder, President, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury CBE is the visionary entrepreneur at the helm of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, the award-winning global brand she runs and launched in 2013. A strategic businesswoman and innovative pioneer she has transformed the global beauty industry.

A uniquely hands-on leader, she set out to disrupt the industry and has succeeded in building the largest British-born global beauty business ever. Under her leadership, the brand has helped elevate beauty into one of the UK's most economically powerful business sectors, contributing to an era in which the UK beauty industry was worth around £17 billion in 2013, and now outperforms sectors such as sport, publishing and recreation in its direct contribution today of over £30 billion to the UK GDP.

She revolutionised beauty packaging, ergonomics and education, reignited retail theatre and counter design, reimagined beauty marketing, disrupted beauty language, creating an entirely new lexicon in beauty, and harnessed AI and technology to ensure the 360 omnichannel end-to-end customer experience fulfils their needs at every touchpoint. This customer-centric innovation is a hallmark of her business strategy. The result is a business that today operates across 57 markets worldwide with over 5,500 distribution points 3,400 of those are international meaning Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is the British flag bearer overseas not just for beauty but for business, enterprise and entrepreneurship.

She is at the forefront of innovative industry-leading product portfolios, unmatched artistry and future-forward beauty tech. Widely recognised as an example of engagement-excellence, the brand's social audience exceeds 20 million thanks to Charlotte fusing her creative mastery with her irreplicable ability to build mass intimacy with her community through authenticity and trust.

Her industry leading success is underpinned by an unrivalled 34-year career as one of the most influential makeup artists of all time, uniquely working across editorial, campaigns, runway, couture and red carpets. Charlotte has redefined the beauty industry by combining artistry, technology and commercial discipline to deliver sustained, profitable growth. She has created globally iconic product franchises, led first-to-market digital innovation, and in 2020, led the strategic partnership with Puig, securing a valuation in excess of £1 billion for what had become the biggest British beauty business of all time. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty's global success is a testament to Charlotte's sustained leadership, drive and strategic direction.

Charlotte has received over 600 industry awards and was awarded a CBE in the King's Birthday Honours in June 2026, having previously been awarded an MBE in 2018. She serves as the Global Ambassador for Enterprise for The King's Trust and the Co-Chair of the charity's Global Gala and supports His Majesty the King's mission to champion young people in the UK and give them the tools, belief and opportunity to transform their lives and their communities.

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Contacts:

Media enquiries:

Sophie Knight, Director of Communications, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Email: Sophie.Knight@charlottetilbury.com