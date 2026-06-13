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PR Newswire
13.06.2026 03:18 Uhr
46 Leser
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LUNYEE Launches 3020 Nova CNC Router to Make Desktop CNC More Powerful and Easier to Start

HONG KONG, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNYEE, a desktop manufacturing brand with more than a decade of experience, today announced the launch of the LUNYEE 3020 Nova CNC Router. The new desktop CNC machine combines a 710W trim router spindle, a highly pre-assembled design, and industrial-grade linear rails and ball screws on the X, Y, and Z axes.

It is designed to simplify assembly, increase cutting power, and make desktop CNC easier for beginners to start.

5-Minute Setup, First CNC Project in About 30 Minutes

The LUNYEE 3020 Nova is built with a highly pre-assembled structure. Its core frame and drive system are assembled, adjusted, and tested before shipment. After unboxing, users only need to install the Z-axis module and connect the cables. The machine can be ready in under five minutes.

From unboxing to loading a toolpath, users can complete their first basic CNC project in about 30 minutes. This gives makers, DIY users, educators, and small business users a faster way to start producing real work with a desktop CNC machine.

710W Power and Industrial-Grade Motion for Greater Cutting Capability

The 3020 Nova comes standard with a 710W trim router spindle, providing reliable cutting power for wood, acrylic, plastics, soft metals, and fine engraving applications.

For the motion system, the 3020 Nova uses HGH-15 industrial-grade square linear rails on all three axes, paired with 1204 ball screw drive systems. This structure helps improve machine rigidity, motion stability, and positioning accuracy. The machine supports a maximum travel speed of up to 5,000 mm/min and an accuracy of ±0.05 mm.

Pricing and Availability

The LUNYEE 3020 Nova CNC Router is now available on the official LUNYEE website and supports global shipping. The retail price of the 3020 Nova is $599. New customers can receive an 8% discount with the code LY3020. The discount code will be valid through June 30, 2026.

About LUNYEE

LUNYEE is an innovative brand that develops high-quality CNC routers and DIY maker tools. The company provides cost-effective, reliable manufacturing equipment for makers, DIY users, and small businesses worldwide. From entry-level machines to more capable productivity tools, LUNYEE is guided by the brand philosophy: "Easy to Start. Built to Last."

Media Contact

LUNYEE
Email: marketing@lunyeecnc.com
Website: www.lunyeecnc.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lunyeecncofficial
Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/lunyeecncofficialusergroup
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lunyee.official

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2992981/0527.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lunyee-launches-3020-nova-cnc-router-to-make-desktop-cnc-more-powerful-and-easier-to-start-302790145.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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