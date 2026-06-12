Coffee Holding Co., Inc.: Coffee Holding Company Reports Second Quarter Results.

STATEN ISLAND, New York, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the "Company," "our" or "we") announced its operating results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Net Sales. Net sales totaled $22,126,156 for the three months ended April 30, 2026, a decrease of 1,193,905, or 5.1%, from $23,320,061 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to the rapid decline in green coffee prices that began in late January and continued throughout the quarter. In response to these market conditions, the Company reduced prices and increased promotional activity for its wholesale roasted coffee customers. In addition, the Company charged lower prices to its wholesale green coffee customers due to the decline in prevailing coffee market prices during the quarter.

Cost of Sales. Cost of sales for the three months ended April 30, 2026, was $18,639,088, or 84.2% of net sales, as compared to $19,589,889, or 84.0% of net sales, for the three ended April 30, 2025. Cost of sales consists primarily of the cost of green coffee and packaging materials and realized and unrealized gains or losses on hedging activity. While cost of sales decreased due to lower sales volume, cost of sales as a percentage of net sales increased slightly, primarily due to higher product and packaging costs during the current quarter.

Gross Profit. Gross profit for the three months ended April 30, 2026, was $3,487,068, a decrease of $243,104 from $ 3,730,172 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 15.8% for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to 16.0% for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to the lower sales volumes and pricing pressures discussed above.

Operating Expenses. Total operating expenses increased by $303,015 to $3,144,572 for the three months ended April 30, 2026, from $2,841,557 for the three months ended April 30, 2025. Selling and administrative expenses increased from $2,598,283 for the three months ended April 30, 2025, to $2,943,955 for the three months ended April 30, 2026. Operating expenses increased slightly compared to the prior-year period but remained generally consistent with historical levels.

Net Income. The Company had net income of $262,489 or $0.05 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2026, compared to net income of $644,055, or $0.11 per share basic and diluted, for the three months ended April 30, 2025. The change in net income was due to our results of operations as described above.

"Our second quarter results were severely impacted by the steady and rapid decline in the green coffee market which began in the final week of January and continued unabated for the entire quarter. A 25% decline in the commodity price for coffee had a negative effect on the price we were able to sell our green coffee inventory to our roaster wholesale customers which not only impacted profitability, but also negatively impacted sales volumes; as customers took a 'wait and see' approach on coffee purchases," said Andrew Gordon President and CEO.

"We also promoted more than anticipated in addition to lowering costs to some of our large retail customers in order to maintain anticipated sales forecasts in some of these customers.

Fortunately, the national brands held their current list pricing in place which allowed us to do the same, somewhat mitigating the potential impairment to our anticipated profit margins. Also, the decrease in the green coffee market does have a silver lining as we were recently awarded some substantial new business which we now will be able to service at increased margins due to new lower input costs in addition to expected increased profit margins on our Cafe Caribe brand. We plan to continue to focus on reducing inventories over the next several months as we believe the historical high in the price of green coffee over the last two years is now in the rear-view mirror and, as result, we do not believe there is a need for carrying extra inventory coverage. Even with the adverse coffee commodity pricing we have experienced, we believe we are still well positioned to maintain profitability for the balance of 2026," concluded Mr. Gordon.

About Coffee Holding

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding's product offerings consist of eight proprietary brands, each targeting a different segment of the consumer coffee market as well as roasting and blending coffees for major wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States who want to have products under their own names to compete with national brands. In addition to selling roasted coffee, Coffee Holding also imports green coffee beans from around the world, which it resells to smaller regional roasters and coffee shops around the United States and Canada.

Forward looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company's outlook on revenue and profitability growth. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management's expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions (including tariffs), intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

(718) 832-0800

COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

April 30, 2026 October 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 2,322,774 - 701,872 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $313,000 for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025. 7,813,567 12,093,251 Inventories 19,544,732 20,446,481 Due from broker 1,977,598 1,424,036 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 383,708 594,360 Prepaid and refundable income taxes - 180,916 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 32,042,379 35,440,916 Building, machinery, and equipment, net 3,351,641 3,463,072 Customer list and relationships, net of accumulated amortization of $327,250 and $316,250 for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025, respectively 112,750 123,750 Trademarks and tradenames 327,000 327,000 Equity method investments 889,652 39,651 Right of use asset 1,867,033 2,084,175 Deferred income tax assets - net 173,063 229,899 Deposits and other assets 330,800 339,909 TOTAL ASSETS - 39,094,318 - 42,048,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 4,371,642 - 5,641,836 Line of credit 2,650,000 6,050,000 Due to broker 921,328 303,813 Lease liabilities - current portion 906,309 811,975 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,849,279 12,807,624 Lease liabilities - long term 1,221,037 1,530,096 Deferred compensation payable - 129,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,070,316 14,467,366 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, par value $.001 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized, 6,633,930 shares issued for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025; 5,708,599 shares outstanding for April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025 6,634 6,634 Additional paid-in capital 19,094,618 19,094,618 Retained earnings 14,556,310 13,113,314 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost; 925,331 shares at April 30, 2026 and October 31, 2025 (4,633,560 - (4,633,560 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,024,002 27,581,006 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 39,094,318 - 42,048,372



COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended April 30, Three months ended April 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NET SALES - 47,691,996 - 44,625,346 - 22,126,156 - 23,320,061 COST OF SALES 38,079,991 36,009,105 18,639,088 19,589,889 GROSS PROFIT 9,612,005 8,616,241 3,487,068 3,730,172 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling and administrative 6,483,162 5,682,024 2,943,955 2,598,283 Officers' salaries 409,606 454,571 200,617 243,274 TOTAL 6,892,768 6,136,595 3,144,572 2,841,557 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,719,237 2,479,646 342,496 888,615 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 14 23 6 13 Interest expense (105,364 - (49,222 - (39,625 - (17,552 - Gain from equity method investment - - - 23 Other income - 29 - 29 TOTAL (105,350 - (49,170 - (39,619 - (17,487 - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 2,613,887 2,430,476 302,877 871,128 Income Tax Provision 703,078 633,165 40,388 227,073 NET INCOME - 1,910,809 - 1,797,311 - 262,489 - 644,055 Basic and diluted income per share - 0.33 - 0.31 - 0.05 - 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599 5,708,599



COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

Common Stock Treasury Stock Additional Paid- Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount in Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 31, 2024 5,708,599 - 6,634 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 11,709,875 - 26,177,567 Net income - - - - - 1,153,256 1,153,256 Balance, January 31, 2025 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 12,863,131 27,330,823 Net income - - - - - 644,055 644,055 Balance, April 30, 2025 5,708,599 - 6,634 - 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 13,507,186 - 27,974,878 Balance, October 31, 2025 5,708,599 - 6,634 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 13,113,314 - 27,581,006 Dividend declared at $0.08 per common share outstanding - - - - - (467,813 - (467,813 - Net income - - - - - 1,648,320 1,648,320 Balance, January 31, 2026 5,708,599 6,634 925,331 (4,633,560 - 19,094,618 14,293,821 28,761,513 Net income - - - - - 262,489 262,489 Balance, April 30, 2026 5,708,599 - 6,634 - 925,331 - (4,633,560 - - 19,094,618 - 14,556,310 - 29,024,002



COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)